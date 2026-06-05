"Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2026" Officially Opens

Exotic Pets Steal the Spotlight with Debut Reptilia Carnival and Live Insect Exhibition Featuring Over 50 Species

HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Exhibition Group, the "Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2026" (the "Expo") is being held from today until June 7 (Friday to Sunday) at Hall 3CDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Upholding the principle of "Creating a Quality World for Pets," the Expo brings together premium pet products and services from around the globe, including pet food and feed, beverages, apparel, toys, grooming and beauty care, cleaning products, health supplements, and enclosures, offering an ideal one-stop shopping and leisure destination for pet owners and animal lovers across Hong Kong. With the exotic pet–keeping population continuing to rise, this edition breaks the mold of conventional pet expos by placing exotic pets at center stage. For the first time, the Expo introduces a large-scale live insect exhibition, "Bug Squad," and Hong Kong's first major indoor "Reptilia Carnival," extending the pet world beyond cats and dogs to embrace reptiles, insects, and a diverse array of species.

"Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2026" Opens Today

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dr. Michael Chan, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association, Mr. George Lee, Vice President, Business Development, Mastercard, Ms. Julien Chen, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, The Club, Dr. Sharon Kwok, Ambassador for Endangered Species, Mr. Kenneth Wong, Convenor of the Pet Rights Concern Unit of the Liberal Party and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, "Pets have become an indispensable part of Hong Kong families. With the Food Business (Amendment) Regulation 2026 coming into effect and travelling with pets becoming increasingly convenient, Hong Kong is steadily evolving into a pet-friendly city, while the pet economy continues to diversify. In addition to curating premium products from around the world for cat and dog owners, this year's Expo places special focus on the rapidly growing exotic pet market. By launching the Reptilia Carnival and a large-scale live insect exhibition for the first time, we enable pet enthusiasts of all kinds to find what they need at the Expo, while also promoting life education and introducing the public to a more diverse biological world. We are also delighted to see an increasing number of well-known brands crossing over into the pet market, reflecting the industry's confidence in the pet economy. The Expo will continue to serve as a vital platform connecting brands with consumers."

Live Insect Exhibition "Bug Squad" Featuring Over 50 Species Makes Its Debut — Three "World-Class" Stars Become Must-Visit Photo Spots

The "Bug Squad" makes its debut at the Expo, offering visitors young and old a life education experience that goes beyond the classroom. The exhibition showcases over 50 rare insect species from around the globe, including katydids, mantises, dynastid and stag beetles, stick insects, beetles, and arthropods. Three "world-class" star specimens command the most attention: the "Giant Chinese stick insect", the world's longest insect species; the "Jungle nymph," the world's heaviest insect species; and the "Violin Beetle" (Mormolyce), a creature most people have only ever glimpsed in documentaries. This unique exhibition provides a rare opportunity for the public to observe and appreciate these extraordinary creatures up close. Through close-up observation of the live insects' physical forms, behaviors, and ecological roles, visitors can experience the wonders of biodiversity firsthand, nurturing curiosity about and respect for different forms of life, understanding the irreplaceable value of every species within an ecosystem, and inspiring the next generation to cherish nature and treasure all living things.

Hong Kong's First Large-Scale Indoor Reptile Carnival Launches — Immersive Beetle Pavilion "Beetle Forest" Makes a Welcome Return

Hong Kong's first major indoor reptile activity space, the "Reptilia Carnival," is tailor-made for reptile enthusiasts. It features a dedicated lounge and social area where owners can bring their beloved reptile companions, meet fellow hobbyists, and browse a curated reptile marketplace stocked with a full range of supplies. Complemented by immersive photo backdrops and fun reptile workshops, the Carnival provides a one-stop gathering point for the reptile community.

At the same time, the immersive "Beetle Forest" pavilion, which proved hugely popular at last year's Expo, makes a welcome return, allowing visitors to appreciate their unique ecology. On display are numerous spectacular beetle species, including the "Hercules Beetle" (Dynastes hercules), the world's largest insect; the king of beetles, the Rhinoceros Beetle; the colorful Rainbow Stag Beetle; the "Borneo Atlas Beetle," one of Asia's largest dynastid beetles; the largest Eastern Hercules Beetle (Dynastes tityus) bred in Hong Kong — a record-holder surpassing Japan — and the nationally beloved "Japanese Giant Stag Beetle" (Dorcus hopei binodulosus). Visitors can immerse themselves in the insects' natural world, observing at their leisure and even placing beetles on their hands for photos. Admission to this activity requires a separate ticket. The first 300 ticket holders each day will receive a complimentary random beetle keychain on a first-come, first-served basis.

World Cup Fever Sweeps the Venue — "Doggy Games" Infused with Football Fun as Furry Friends Transform into Stars

The popular "Olympets" returns with a host of entertaining competitive events, including the 50-foot sprint, Triathlon of Iron Dogs, and the weave-and-obstacle relay. To ride the wave of 2026 FIFA World Cup excitement, this year's Games feature special football-themed elements, while a World Cup–themed photo zone invites furry companions and their owners to soak up the football frenzy together. Local pet apparel brand Momoji (Booth: 3D-F18) has also seized the moment to launch its new "MOMOJI FC" collection, drawing design inspiration from eight world-class football jerseys to create pet-exclusive scarves that transform beloved companions into pitch-side stars, ready to join their owners in celebrating the quadrennial football extravaganza.

Leading Brands Make Their Expo Debut — Cross-Industry Players Tap into the Pet Market

The immense potential of the pet economy has drawn a growing number of traditional non-pet brands into the space. This year's Expo has attracted several prominent brands making their first appearance, extending their product development into the pet sector with new ranges designed specifically for pets and pet-owning households, and leveraging the Expo as a promotional platform to directly reach target consumers and capitalize on pet market opportunities. They include:

Vinda Pawz (Booth: 3C-L29) : Hong Kong's No. 1 tissue brand* Vinda has launched pet pure-water wet wipes and antibacterial pee pads, certified by SGS Hong Kong dermatological testing and Germany's Dermatest, formulated with pet-friendly ingredients to deliver a more comprehensive hygiene care experience for pet families. Free pee pad sample packs are available on-site, and customers who spend HK$100 or more can add just $1 to redeem a limited-edition Snoopy shopping bag. *Based on NielsenIQ retail audit reports for toilet tissue and soft-pack tissue across Hong Kong, July 2017 to June 2025 (© 2025 NielsenIQ)

: Hong Kong's No. 1 tissue brand* Vinda has launched pet pure-water wet wipes and antibacterial pee pads, certified by SGS Hong Kong dermatological testing and Germany's Dermatest, formulated with pet-friendly ingredients to deliver a more comprehensive hygiene care experience for pet families. Free pee pad sample packs are available on-site, and customers who spend HK$100 or more can add just $1 to redeem a limited-edition Snoopy shopping bag. *Based on NielsenIQ retail audit reports for toilet tissue and soft-pack tissue across Hong Kong, July 2017 to June 2025 (© 2025 NielsenIQ) Dettol (Booth: 3C-P07) : A plant-based Multi-Surface Antiseptic Liquid has been introduced, featuring a formula assessed by U.S. veterinarians and designed for use in homes with pets. Formulated with plant-based antibacterial ingredients, the product delivers up to 99.99% germ-killing efficacy and effectively eliminates 99.99% of common pathogens associated with cats and dogs. At the event, visitors can take part in a fun on-site pet quiz for a chance to receive complimentary laundry capsule samples. Guests who join the booth activities can also redeem exclusive pet-themed keychains, adding an extra touch of enjoyment to the experience.

: A plant-based Multi-Surface Antiseptic Liquid has been introduced, featuring a formula assessed by U.S. veterinarians and designed for use in homes with pets. Formulated with plant-based antibacterial ingredients, the product delivers up to 99.99% germ-killing efficacy and effectively eliminates 99.99% of common pathogens associated with cats and dogs. At the event, visitors can take part in a fun on-site pet quiz for a chance to receive complimentary laundry capsule samples. Guests who join the booth activities can also redeem exclusive pet-themed keychains, adding an extra touch of enjoyment to the experience. Jung Kwan Jang (Booth: 3D-H07) : The world's No. 1 ginseng brand Jung Kwan Jang is debuting in Hong Kong with its GINIPET Korean Red Ginseng dog food range, a bestseller in Korea for 10 years. Clinically validated by Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine, the formula has been proven to boost pets' immunity by 1.9 times. Featuring a proprietary formula combined with hydrolyzed protein technology, it is hypoallergenic, easy to absorb and digest, and comes in three flavors with a crispy texture that even the fussiest eaters will love — a truly science-backed dog food for the new generation of pet owners. Free sample packs and a photo zone are available on-site.

: The world's No. 1 ginseng brand Jung Kwan Jang is debuting in Hong Kong with its GINIPET Korean Red Ginseng dog food range, a bestseller in Korea for 10 years. Clinically validated by Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine, the formula has been proven to boost pets' immunity by 1.9 times. Featuring a proprietary formula combined with hydrolyzed protein technology, it is hypoallergenic, easy to absorb and digest, and comes in three flavors with a crispy texture that even the fussiest eaters will love — a truly science-backed dog food for the new generation of pet owners. Free sample packs and a photo zone are available on-site. Choi Fung (Booth: 3E-B07): The C.F.Life pet range has launched a pet floor disinfectant cleaner that has passed SGS safety testing. Formulated with pet-friendly ingredients designed for households with pets and children, it uses specially selected natural enzymes and antibacterial agents that are gentle and non-irritating, killing 99.9% of germs and effectively removing lingering pet odors. Also available is a pet flea and tick repellent spray with potent active ingredients that combat ticks and fleas and relieve redness caused by insect bites.

Dual Spending Rewards — Swipe to Win Air Tickets Plus Points-to-Voucher Conversion

Visitors can also participate in the "Mastercard Scratch Card Lucky Draw". During the Expo, for every $250 spent in a single transaction at designated booths with a Mastercard, visitors will receive one lucky draw chance; $500 earns two chances, and so on, up to a maximum of 10 chances per receipt. Participants can redeem scratch cards at the draw counter and instantly find out if they have won. Prizes include round-trip air tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, or Taipei, supermarket vouchers, and more. (Licence Numbers: 061395, 061397; terms and conditions apply.)

Exhibition Group also continues its partnership with The Club, under HKT, to run the "Point2Purchase Consumption Vouchers" programme. Since its launch last year, the programme has been piloted at multiple exhibitions to positive response. Over 4 million members of The Club can convert accumulated points into Expo-exclusive spending vouchers via the app, redeem physical vouchers at the dedicated counter in the venue, and use them instantly at designated booths — further encouraging local spending and delivering a win-win for both exhibitors and consumers.

Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2026

Date 5 to 7 June 2026 Time 5 to 6 June: 1200-2100

7 June: 1200-2000 Location Hall 3CDE, HKCEC Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/pps2026

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong's renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the "Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience," "ESG Commendation Awards," and "Innovative Exhibition Planning," recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

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SOURCE Exhibition Group