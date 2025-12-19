Prepare for a Healthier Holiday Season with Wellness Tips from VARON Oxygen Concentrators

MANILA, Philippines , Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season begins to unfold in the Philippines, families are starting to plan gatherings, reunions, and early celebrations. For households with elderly relatives or loved ones managing respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma or other breathing difficulties, this period of increased activity can bring added considerations for health and comfort.

VARON Philippines highlights the importance of respiratory wellness during the holidays, noting that home oxygen concentrators offer reliable support at home, while portable oxygen concentrators allow users to travel safely and comfortably. With portable oxygen for travel, seniors and individuals with breathing difficulties can enjoy holiday visits and celebrations with greater peace of mind.

To help Filipino families prepare, VARON is launching the "Sweldo Na! 12.12 VARON Extended Savings | Breathe Better, Pay Less!" event from December 16 to 22. This serves as an extension of the 12.12 Sale, giving families extra time to take advantage of featured promotions.

The event features up to 20% off on two core models—currently the highest available discount—along with 15% off sitewide, free shipping on orders over ₱2,999 and a 12-month warranty. Shoppers are encouraged to check the VARON website for ongoing promotions, as later in the month only select units are expected to retain the 20% discount, with most items at 15% off.

VARON DF-011 – Continuous flow home oxygen concentrator, 1–8L adjustable oxygen supply, low-noise operation, and easy-to-use LED control.





– Continuous flow home oxygen concentrator, 1–8L adjustable oxygen supply, low-noise operation, and easy-to-use LED control. VARON VH-2 PRO – Home oxygen concentrator with adjustable continuous flow, high-concentration oxygen at 1–2L, nebulization function, and intelligent LED panel.

"Family time often involves travel and activities that can challenge those with breathing difficulties," said VARON CEO. "Reliable oxygen support—both at home and on the go—helps older adults stay engaged safely and comfortably."

To stay healthy and comfortable during the busy season, VARON recommends that families pace themselves, take regular breaks during gatherings or travel, and monitor oxygen levels consistently.

About VARON

VARON is an American oxygen concentrator brand delivering home and portable oxygen concentrator solutions. Backed by its experience as a former OEM supplier to leading industry brands, VARON applies proven manufacturing expertise and strict quality standards to deliver reliable oxygen concentrators trusted across global markets.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.ph/

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator