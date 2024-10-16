President Joko Widodo Opens 39th TEI, Momentum to Boost Exports and Improve Product Competitiveness

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joko Widodo officially opened the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), organized by Debindo at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD), Tangerang Regency, Banten on Wednesday (9/10). The largest international trade show in Indonesia with the theme "Build Strong Connection with the Best of Indonesia" will take place on October 9-12, 2024.

"We must be able to take advantage of this momentum to encourage higher export growth, to improve the quality and competitiveness of our products, and to reach a wider market," the President said.

Meanwhile, in his report, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan revealed that the 39th TEI was responded with very high enthusiasm from foreign buyers. This year, the number of foreign buyers who committed to attend was recorded at 6,647, jumping up to 124.4 percent from the number of buyers in 2023 which was recorded at 2,961. The number of buyers in 2024 was dominated by non-traditional markets with a percentage of 60.57 percent while buyers from traditional markets amounted to 39.43 percent.

"We express our appreciation and gratitude for the full cooperation and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian Representatives in partner countries, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and chambers of commerce of friendly countries that have made maximum efforts in attracting foreign buyers," said Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan revealed, in 2014 or 10 years ago, the first TEI of President Jokowi's administration resulted in a transaction of USD 1.42 billion. While in 2023, TEI was able to record total transactions reaching USD 30.5 billion.

"In 10 TEI events, including two online events due to the pandemic, TEI was able to achieve significant progress in its contribution to economic growth towards an advanced Indonesia," said Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Minister Zulkifli Hasan hopes that this year's TEI can contribute more to increasing exports. "It is also expected that the achievements of this year's TEI can exceed last year's organization and achieve the targeted trade transaction of USD 15 billion," he added.

TEI 2024 is divided into three zones namely Food, Beverage and Agriculture; Manufacture; and Home Living, Fashion, and Services. Especially this year, the Ministry of Trade also collaborates with the Ministry of Religious Affairs to present a Halal Pavilion that presents Indonesia's best halal ecosystem.

As a form of appreciation and motivation for exporters, TEI again awarded the Primaniyarta Award to the best exporters and regional heads who continue to increase the value of exports. In addition, TEI awarded the Primaduta Award to buyers who are loyal partners of Indonesian exports and heads of foreign representatives in encouraging the increase in Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports.

Also attending the opening of the 39th TEI were Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment Rosan Roeslani, Chairman of the House of Regional Representatives (DPD) RI Sultan B. Najamudin, Chairman of Kadin Anindya Bakrie, Chairman of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) Akbar Buchari, Acting Governor of Banten Al Muktabar, Vice Chairman of DPD RI, Former Ministers of Trade, Indonesian Ambassadors in friendly countries, and Ambassadors of Friendly Countries in Indonesia. Also accompanying Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan were Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga and Echelon I within the Ministry of Trade.

SOURCE Debindo