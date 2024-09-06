Press Conference of 2024 Silk Road Global Tourism Gala and Zhangye Tourism Promotion Conference Held in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, the Press Conference of 2024 Silk Road Global Tourism Gala and Zhangye Tourism Singapore Promotion Conference were held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Singapore.

The Gala aims to implement the grand blueprint of the Belt and Road Initiative and carry on the time-honored Silk Road culture against the backdrop of the integration of culture and tourism, and to promote regional economic prosperity and development with global perspectives by creating the most influential fashion marketing event in western China.

At the press conference, the promotion event unveiled the program and highlights of the 2024 Silk Road Global Tourism Gala to the world, fully utilizing Singapore's advantage in international exchanges. The Gala this year consists of three theme activities, namely the contestant gathering of the World Finals of 2024 Silk Road Miss Tourism of the Globe and Zhangye Tourism Promotion Conference in Xi'an, China Holistic Tourism Destinations Development Summit, and the World Finals of 2024 Silk Road Miss Tourism of the Globe and Awards Ceremony.

During the gala, more than 40 beauties from the globe will gather together and show the world the unique natural scenery and cultural landscape of Zhangye and the far-reaching influence of the Silk Road through a series of activities, and present a mind-blowing fashion feast for global tourists.

The promotion conference utilized multiple tools including videos and speeches to fully showcase the charm of Zhangye, a pearl city inlaid on the Silk Road and venue of the 2024 Silk Road Global Tourism Gala.

Boasting gorgeous natural scenery, rich historical and cultural heritage, and unique folk customs, Zhangye has become a fancied tourist destination for domestic and foreign tourists. Its unique Danxia landform takes on awe-inspiring "dopamine colors". Such a landscape with vivid colors is like the hormones released by nature, bringing joy to the tourists and stimulating their desire for exploration.

The grand Gala will undoubtedly bring unprecedented opportunities for the development of the tourism industry in Zhangye and along the Silk Road. It will also enhance Zhangye's popularity and influence in the international tourism market, and more importantly, inject new vitality to local tourism industry and economic development.

Photos of representative beauties shortlisted for the world finals were taken in Singapore, which is the first stop of the global trip shooting activities of the 2024 Silk Road Global Tourism Gala. Photographers took gorgeous pictures of the beauties at various famous attractions in Singapore, including the Sands SkyPark, Gardens by the Bay, Merlion Park, Jewel Changi Waterfall, and Fort Canning Park. All the pictures are a living testament to the perfect blending of fashion and culture, and the modern and the classical, giving people a sense of time traveling amid the glory of the ancient Silk Road and the glamour of modern Singapore.

Silk Road Miss Tourism of the Globe Competition is the only international fashion competition in China with independent intellectual property brand. The World Finals this year is the the first event held since the pandemic, a sign of vitality and progress of international exchanges in fashion.

