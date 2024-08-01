Prestige Biopharma's Herceptin Biosimilar Tuznue® Receives Positive CHMP Opinion from the EMA

Following approval by the European Commission, Prestige Biopharma's Herceptin biosimilar Tuznue® would become the first biosimilar from a Singaporean company to be authorized in the European Union.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Biopharma, a pioneer in biopharmaceuticals, announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended marketing authorization for Tuznue®, a Herceptin (trastuzumab) biosimilar. This milestone positions Prestige Biopharma to become the first Singaporean firm to commercialize its biosimilar in the European Union.

The CHMP's positive opinion is based on clinical evidence from Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical studies that tested the biosimilarity of Tuznue® to Herceptin®. The Phase 1 clinical PK study in healthy volunteers demonstrated PK equivalence, as well as similarity in safety and immunogenicity. Finally, the global Phase 3 confirmatory efficacy and similarity study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated similarity in efficacy, PK, safety, and immunogenicity in HER2-positive patients with early breast cancer. This favourable decision is a crucial step toward final approval from the European Commission (EC). Once approved, Tuznue® will be commercialized across Europe.

Prestige Biopharma has already established licensing agreements with major pharmaceutical partners for global marketing and sales. These agreements are set to generate immediate milestone payments and provide early revenue for the company. Negotiations are also underway to ensure a strong market entry for Tuznue® in Europe.

"Receiving a positive CHMP opinion for Tuznue® marks a major milestone for Prestige Biopharma, significantly advancing our revenue generation strategy and accelerating future pipeline approvals," said Lisa Park, the CEO of Prestige Biopharma. "This recognition solidifies our position as a leading biosimilar developer. We are committed to leveraging this achievement to enhance our market presence and drive continued success."

About TUZNUE® (HD201, Herceptin biosimilar)

Tuznue® is a biosimilar of Herceptin® (trastuzumab), developed to offer a more cost-effective therapeutic alternative for patients. It maintains comparable efficacy and safety profiles to the original branded medication. Tuznue® is indicated for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (MBC), HER2-positive early breast cancer (EBC), and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer (MGC).

About Prestige Biopharma:

Established in 2015 in Singapore and listed in the Korea Exchange in 2021 (KOSPI: 950210), Prestige Biopharma Limited is a biopharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio, including biosimilars (HD204 Avastin biosimilar in filing stage, PBP1502 Humira biosimilar in clinical stage) and new antibody drugs. Among its many pipelines, a first-in-class antibody drug and key biosimilars referencing blockbuster drugs are ongoing clinical development. Notably, the first-in-class, PAUF-based antibody drug, Ulenistamab, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in Korea, as well as Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA. A global Phase 1/2a clinical trial is currently underway in the United States, Europe, and Asia, with the aim of bringing this innovative therapy to the clinic.

Contacts

Prestige Biopharma Group

Donghee Im

[email protected]

SOURCE Prestige Biopharma Limited