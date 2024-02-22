Pretty Beauty Group Teams Up with Renowned Korean Medical Device Brand TENTECH to Introduce Revolutionary "TEN HI Collagen Replication Gun" Beauty Technology

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Radiofrequency Technology for Youthful, Firm Skin

Pretty Beauty has recently introduced the "TEN HI Collagen Replication Gun" developed and produced by the renowned Korean medical device manufacturer TENTECH. This is an innovative and safe beauty technology that has received various beauty device approvals. TEN HI combines Thermal RF and Fractional RF technology to stimulate collagen contraction in the dermal layer through thermal stimulation, effectively achieving firming and anti-aging effects.

Non-invasive Treatment with Dual Lifting Effects

TEN HI technology, known for its non-invasive characteristics, offers effective wrinkle treatment and skin tightening management, simultaneously targeting the epidermis and dermal layers for dual lifting effects. This technology is particularly suitable for various beauty needs, including facial lifting, pore tightening, collagen production, skin elasticity restoration, addressing sagging, and reducing fine lines. Impressively, TEN HI provides effective management in a single session with no downtime, and it offers three different intensity settings to cater to various customer requirements.

Significant Results with Safety in Mind, Pioneering a New Beauty Trend

TEN HI's MPRF (Multi-Pulse Radiofrequency) technology ensures deep penetration of radiofrequency heat into the skin tissue while minimizing damage to the epidermis. Clients can immediately see results after treatment and experience more vibrant results as their skin rejuvenates over 1 to 2 weeks. We recommend undergoing at least 5 sessions at 1 to 2-week intervals for optimal results, with effects expected to last for over 6 months or longer, depending on individual differences.

Pretty Beauty is committed to introducing advanced and highly effective beauty technologies, and the collaboration with TENTECH to introduce the "TEN HI Collagen Replication Gun" marks another significant breakthrough in the field of beauty technology. This not only signifies Pretty Beauty's ongoing innovation in providing high-quality beauty care services but also opens up a new chapter for customers pursuing perfect skin.

About Pretty Beauty

Founded in 1985, the Pretty Beauty Group boasts 38 years of rich beauty experience. With 16 branches spread across Kowloon, Hong Kong, and New Territories, customers can easily access any of our branches to enjoy our treatments. Pretty Beauty continually updates its techniques, enhances treatment quality, and trains proficient beauticians, ensuring clients experience world-class beauty treatments.

