Private, Resort-Style Island in Fiji Scheduled for Sale at Luxury Auction® Dec 19

"This is our third luxury auction® offering in Fiji, and our team is excited to work with the NZ Sotheby's team to find a new owner for this special, private island," said Trayor Lesnock, found and president of Platinum Luxury Auctions. "Wavi's resort-style amenity package – along with 19 oceanfront lots ready for additional development – makes it ideal as a private or income-producing asset."

A private, 450-meter bridge connects Wavi to the mainland of Vanua Levu. Once on the mainland, Fiji's Savusavu Airport is just 6 miles away – perfectly balancing the exclusivity of private island living with convenient access to all of the resources of the mainland. Wavi is also fully outfitted with electrical, water and internet service, ensuring no modern comforts are missing while enjoying life on your personal, private island.

Importantly, Wavi Island conveys with freehold ownership, Fiji's equivalent of "free and clear" title ownership in the United States. While Fiji is one of very few countries in the South Pacific that extends such freehold ownership to foreigners, more than 90% of real estate in Fiji is held by leasehold rather that outright freehold ownership, providing substantial, inherent value to the minority of those properties with freehold rights.

The Island offers 27 acres of tropical island living, with 360-degree views of the Koro Sea and Vanua Lavu. Mature landscaping includes coconut and papaya trees accented by custom landscape lighting. The island's owner has only partially developed Wavi to date, leaving flexibility for a new owner to further customize the property.

Wavi's resort-style development plan includes 20 oceanfront parcels, each ranging from 0.5 to 1 acre in size. One parcel is fully developed, featuring a Signature Villa with 3,000 sf of living space, 3 beds and 2.5 baths, plus a private pool and spa. The 19 additional oceanfront lots are ready for development.

Existing common area structures and shared amenities on Wavi include a manager's house with 3 beds and 1 bath, a community center with lounge, bar and large pool, a tennis/pickleball court, and a private, "lagoon-style" marina designed to offer one boat slip for each parcel owner.

On-site property previews are available by daily appointment from December 1-18, and may be arranged by contacting Platinum's project manager, Trudy Vella, at +1 800.997.4325. Ms. Vella can also accommodate remote tours - conducted via audio/video platforms such as Zoom or Apple's FaceTime - during the preview period. Photos, video and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at FijiLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.76 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.7 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC