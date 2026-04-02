Global Team Showdown Brings Bowling's Biggest Stars to National Broadcast

RICHMOND, Va., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, April 4, the premier Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) international team competition, PBA USA vs. The World, will be nationally televised live from Columbus Square Bowling Palace in Columbus, Ohio on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+ at 2:00 PM, ET.

Pro Bowlers Association’s "PBA USA vs. The World" to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Saturday, April 4 at 2p ET

"PBA USA vs. The World is a powerful showcase of the sport's global growth and competitive depth," said Peter Murray, CEO of PBA. "We look forward to this event being broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ to the widest possible audience, highlighting the energy, talent, and international pride that define today's PBA."

This fast-paced, team-based competition culminates in the awarding of the Hall of Fame Cup, the ultimate prize. The competition pits top American players against elite international stars. The format is a blend of singles, doubles, and team play, highlighted by the much-anticipated captain's matchup between Team USA's EJ Tackett and Team World's Jason Belmonte of Australia. The international roster also features standout competitors representing Sweden, England, and Canada.

Much like golf's Ryder Cup, which pits the USA against Europe, PBA USA vs. The World focuses on team and national competition. Players compete in singles, doubles, and team matches, with each contest contributing to the overall battle for international supremacy.

Fans can tune in live on CBS or stream on Paramount+ on April 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, with additional content including highlights, behind-the-scenes access, and player storytelling available across the PBA's digital and social platforms.

For more information and updates about the PBA Tour powered by GoBowling, visit PBA.com and follow the PBA on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the Professional Bowlers Association

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's premier organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition. The PBA has thousands of members from over 30 countries, competing in events including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. The PBA also serves casual and league bowlers through its membership programs, offering access to statistics, awards, and certified tournaments. With millions of fans worldwide, the PBA continues to grow the sport of bowling and inspire the next generation of bowlers.

For PBA/Lucky Strike Entertainment:

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SOURCE PBA