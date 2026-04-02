productronica Shanghai 2026 highlights the future of intelligent electronics manufacturing

1,156 exhibitors, attracting 67,184 professional visitors.

Exhibition area of nearly 100,000 square meters

Ten high-level forums addressing key industry trends

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, 2026, the three-day productronica Shanghai 2026 successfully concluded, attracting a total of 67,184 visitors. productronica Shanghai 2026 brought together 1,156 exhibitors across nearly 100,000 square meters, presenting the latest technologies in electronic intelligent manufacturing. Spanning the entire industry value chain—from SMT production and industrial automation to wiring harness processing and quality inspection—the exhibition provided a comprehensive platform for technology exchange, business development, and insights into emerging industry trends in Asia. The BrandNEW product launch event further highlighted key innovations, offering companies opportunities to present new technologies and respond to evolving market demands.

productronica Shanghai 2026

Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe München, emphasized: "productronica Shanghai 2026 once again highlights China's central role in the global electronics manufacturing value chain. The event serves as a key platform for technological exchange and regional collaboration in Asia."

Jan Rohde, CFO and Deputy General Manager of Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd., added: "The electronics manufacturing industry is rapidly advancing toward intelligent production. With technologies such as AI and embodied intelligence gaining momentum, we are committed to delivering a platform that meets evolving industry needs and supports high-quality growth."

SMT industry advances toward AI-driven and autonomous production

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies is accelerating the transformation of SMT production lines from automated processes to more autonomous and adaptive systems. Capabilities such as real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and process self-optimization are becoming essential components of modern smart factories.

At productronica Shanghai 2026, companies including FUJI, Europlacer, Mycronic, KURTZ ERSA, and Rehm presented advanced solutions for intelligent SMT production. In addition, live demonstrations in Hall E3 provided visitors with practical insights into fully integrated production lines and real-time manufacturing processes.

Wiring harness processing evolves with high-voltage and intelligent applications

Driven by the adoption of high-voltage platforms in new energy vehicles and the growing demand for intelligent mobility solutions, wiring harness systems are evolving beyond traditional connectivity functions. They are increasingly becoming critical components for efficient power distribution and data transmission.

Exhibitors such as Komax, Schleuniger, and Schunk Sonosystems showcased technologies for automated processing, integrated quality monitoring, and flexible production. These solutions support manufacturers in improving efficiency while adapting to more complex and customized application requirements.

Industrial automation gains momentum through embodied intelligence

Advances in embodied intelligence and robotics are accelerating the development of more flexible and adaptive manufacturing environments. Collaborative robots and humanoid systems are increasingly being integrated into production processes, particularly in the automotive and electronics industries.

productronica Shanghai 2026 featured companies such as ABB, Techman Robot, ROKAE, and Beckhoff, presenting solutions that combine robotics, control systems, and digital technologies. These innovations contribute to more flexible production models and support the ongoing digital transformation of the electronics manufacturing industry.

AI enhances quality inspection and testing technologies

AI-based visual inspection is driving the evolution of test and measurement technologies from conventional manual and 2D inspection methods toward automated and data-driven 3D analysis. This development enables more precise quality control and supports the implementation of closed-loop manufacturing processes.

Companies including KOH YOUNG, Omron, Viscom, and TRI presented inspection and measurement solutions designed to enhance product quality, increase efficiency, and enable more flexible production environments.

Miniaturization and reliability drive innovation in dispensing and materials

As electronic devices become increasingly compact and performance requirements continue to rise, dispensing technologies and advanced materials are playing a critical role in manufacturing. Precision, process stability, and material performance are key factors in meeting the demands of industries such as automotive, electronics, and medical technology.

At the exhibition, companies such as Nordson EFD, Musashi Engineering, and Henkel showcased solutions for high-precision dispensing and advanced material applications, supporting reliable and efficient production processes.

Industry forums address key trends and future developments

Such as embodied intelligence, power semiconductors, medical electronics, and new energy applications. These forums brought together experts, industry leaders, and technology specialists to discuss current challenges, share practical insights, and explore future development paths.

productronica Shanghai 2026 concluded after three successful days, underlining its role as an important platform for innovation and collaboration in the electronics manufacturing industry. The event highlighted key technological developments and provided valuable momentum for the continued advancement of intelligent manufacturing in Asia.

The next productronica Shanghai will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from March 24 to 26, 2027.

Please click: https://www.productronicachina.com.cn/en/ to get more information about productronica Shanghai 2027.

For further information, please contact Ms. Xing via email [email protected]

SOURCE productronica Shanghai