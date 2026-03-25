An Exclusive Collaboration with GQ Hong Kong Presents a Cinematic Portrait and Photographic Monograph

A First Comprehensive Revelation of the Photographic Art

Limited Edition Release with GQ Hong Kong March Issue and at Art Basel Hong Kong

High-resolution images available for download here: https://bit.ly/4bJc56M

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where the world is captured in an instant and forgotten in a scroll, one man has spent fifteen years doing the opposite: slowing down, looking deeper, and waiting for the light. Professor Tinly Wong Tin-chee, founder of Herbalgy, practitioner of Chinese medicine, and visionary image-maker, has spent a decade and a half traversing the Tibetan Plateau with an 8x10 large-format wooden camera. Across thousands of sheets of film, through Qinghai, Yunnan, Sichuan, Gansu and Tibet, he has quietly built a visual archive of a world unto itself: its people, its rituals, its enduring silence.

PROFESSOR TINLY WONG'S 15-YEAR TIBETAN CHRONICLE: PURE PHILOSOPHY, FIFTEEN YEARS ON THE PLATEAU, ILLUMINATED IN PRINT

For Professor Wong, the act of creation, whether in healing or in art, reduces to a single word: Purity. To observe without interference. To document without imposition. To wait for the moment when light, subject and intention converge into one frame. As he puts it: 'Whether in imagery or in healing, it is purity that provides the most lasting power'.

A Meeting of Visions: GQ Hong Kong and the Art of Patience

This unwavering commitment to the essential earned Professor Wong the 'Local Hero' honour at the GQ Hong Kong Men of the Year Awards 2025, in recognition of his singular contribution to medicine, culture and the visual arts. GQ hailed his fifteen-year Tibetan odyssey not as a mere photographic project, but as a cultural document of rare depth and integrity.

Now, united by a shared reverence for this vision, GQ Hong Kong has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Professor Wong to present his life's work to the world for the first time. SORTIE Agency orchestrated and facilitated this cross-disciplinary collaboration, connecting the worlds of healthcare, culture and art to realise this vision of purity in its entirety.

Two works emerge from this partnership:

The Photobook: A TRIBUTE TO NATURE, CULTURE AND HUMANITY

The Documentary Film: LET PURITY ENDURE

The photobook will be released as a special supplement with the March issue of GQ Hong Kong, with a limited edition also available at the GQ exhibition space during Art Basel Hong Kong 2026.

The Photobook: Where Silence Speaks

A TRIBUTE TO NATURE, CULTURE AND HUMANITY gathers the striking black-and-white images rendered through Professor Wong's 8x10 large-format camera. This is not photography as capture, but as communion. Each exposure demands ritual: the setting up of the wooden field camera, the composing under dark cloth, the waiting for the light to turn sacred. The result is not merely an image, but an encounter.

The monograph unfolds in three quiet movements – FESTIVAL, LIFE, CULTURE, each a meditation on how rhythm and ritual persist across generations. Here are faces lined by wind and sun. Here are celebrations that have outlived empires. Here is life, lived not in haste, but in presence.

The photobook features an afterword by Sarah Greene, Founder and Director of Hong Kong's esteemed Blue Lotus Gallery. A luminary in Asian photography, Greene's gallery represents the estates of masters such as Fan Ho and contemporary artists like Wing Shya. In her afterword, she describes Professor Wong's fifteen-year endeavour across the plateau as 'a deliberate commitment', an act of feeling the physical weight of time. She notes that in an era of images that appear and vanish in the same breath, Professor Wong returns us to photography as patience, as presence, as art.

The Documentary: Purity, Preserved

In LET PURITY ENDURE, the GQ Hong Kong team journeys with Professor Wong back to the Tibetan Plateau, retracing the paths he first walked years ago. Together, they return to villages where he once photographed, to festivals that still beat with the same ancient rhythm, to faces now lined by more years but lit by the same light.

The documentary is not a travelogue, but a meditation: on what it means to witness, to return, to remain faithful to a place and its people. Through Professor Wong's eyes, we see not landscape, but belonging.

Art Basel Hong Kong: A Vision Enters the World

The photobook will be launched in a limited edition at the GQ Hong Kong exhibition during Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 (27–29 March) , with a private reception on the eve of the fair to formally introduce Professor Wong's work. As one of the world's most influential contemporary art platforms, Art Basel offers a fitting stage for this fifteen-year meditation from the roof of the world to enter the international cultural dialogue.

For the wider public, the March issue of GQ Hong Kong will include a limited-edition photographic supplement, an invitation to hold these pure images from the plateau, to turn their pages, to let silence in.

In a Complex World, Purity Endures

In an era of noise, Professor Tinly Wong chooses stillness. In a culture of speed, he waits. In a world of surfaces, he looks for what lies beneath.

This philosophy of purity, of returning to the simplest, most authentic essence, is not only the thread that weaves through his fifteen years on the plateau. It is also the founding principle of Herbalgy: to care with simplicity and integrity. To translate a pure philosophy into a tangible, daily experience of wellness.

Because, as Professor Wong reminds us:

'Whether in imagery or in healing, it is purity that provides the most lasting power.'

About Professor Tinly Wong Tin-chee: From Heir to a Chinese Medicine Legacy to a Seeker of Purity

Professor Tinly Wong Tin-chee is a household name in Hong Kong's Chinese medicine community. As the son of the legendary Mr. Wong To Yick, founder of the iconic 'Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm', he is also the founder of Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. and the charitable organisation Community Med Care. For years, he has actively researched and promoted the development of Chinese orthopaedics and traumatology. In 2018, he established Community Med Care to provide free long-term rehabilitation services for children with autism, congenital and acquired brain injuries, and rare diseases. To date, the 'Angel Mission' initiative has provided more than 50,000 treatments to over a thousand 'little angels'. Professor Wong reflects, 'Being able to practise medicine in Sham Shui Po, where I grew up, feels like life has come full circle, back to the starting point'.

Beyond his role as a healer, Professor Wong possesses the eye of an artist. The story began with his first encounter with a large-format camera in Canada. He fell in love with the 8x10's demand for meticulous composition and patient dialogue with light, a creative process requiring time and contemplation. This passion accompanied him onto the Tibetan Plateau, a journey that has now spanned fifteen years. His lens captures the devotion of festivals, the simplicity of daily life, and the continuity of culture, the collective heartbeat and human warmth he discerns in unadorned living. This fifteen-year body of black-and-white work moved even Sarah Greene of Blue Lotus Gallery, who, in the booklet's afterword, praises his creation as 'a deliberate commitment' and lauds his choice, in our age of disposable imagery, 'to create with the slowest, most rigorous methodology, returning the image to an artistic essence requiring time and patience'.

For Professor Wong, both the path of medicine and the path of art originate from this same quest for 'purity': 'After truly entering their lives, I discovered that what people need most is often the simplest, most intimate, daily guardianship.' This realisation is embodied both in the Herbalgy products he develops and in the images, he creates using the most traditional of methods.

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SOURCE SORTIE Agency Limited