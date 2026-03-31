Professor Youcai Xiong's Team at Lanzhou University: Building New Bridges for China-Pakistan Cooperation through Dry-land Farming Technology

LANZHOU, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the deepening China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the steady progress of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, China's agricultural science are integrating into Pakistan's rural development in pragmatic and far-reaching ways.

Prof. Xiong with University Presidents from Pakistan and Africa during a Research Visit

Professor Youcai Xiong of Lanzhou University—a Foreign Member of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences—and his Dryland Agricultural Ecology Research Team have become a vital conduit for agricultural exchange. Since 2012, the team has focused on sustainable dryland farming, establishing long-term partnerships with numerous Pakistani institutes to explore localized technology paths. By working on the front lines and maintaining close ties with local farmers, the team has successfully translated complex agricultural theories into actionable field practices through on-site demonstrations and training.

Simultaneously, their research provides critical support for regional ecological protection. Addressing food security under the pressure of climate change, has developed systemic solutions for plastic mulch film application and recovery, water-saving high-yield crop cultivation, and soil conservation. Their research into the synergy between ecosystem management and sustainable agriculture provides a basis for achieving "stable yields" and "carbon sequestration." These achievements serve not only Northwest China but also offer scalable solutions for counterparts in Pakistan.

The research group currently hosts four Pakistani postdoctoral fellows, four Ph.D. candidates, and five master's students, having cultivated a significant cohort of high-level Pakistani talent. Enrolled in 2012, Dr. Asfa Batool was the first international student to pursue a degree at Lanzhou University and appointed as an Associate Professor at Huanggang Normal University upon graduation. Postdoc Dr. Fazal Ullah leveraged his rigorous research to secure a faculty position at Northwest Normal University. Furthermore, postdoc Dr. Muhammad Maqsood Ur Rehman successfully secured a National Natural Science Foundation project for Excellent Young Foreign Scholars—the only foreign recipient in Gansu.

In terms of publication, the team has published 12 highly cited papers in prestigious journals such as Journal of Advanced Research, Biological Conservation, ACS Nano, Field Crops Research, and Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment. Beyond the laboratory, the team provides a nurturing environment, offering systematic guidance alongside comprehensive pastoral care—from housing and language support to daily logistics—ensuring a smooth transition to life in China.

Lanzhou University continues to function as a cornerstone for China-Pakistan educational and technological cooperation. In recent years, the university has trained 348 Pakistani students primarily in Grassland Agricultural Science, Ecology, and Chemical Engineering. Over 96% of them have received Chinese government scholarships.

As a significant practice of educational and technological cooperation under the BRI framework, Professor Xiong's team exemplifies how Chinese higher education fosters both scientific exchange and deepens the bond between the peoples of China and Pakistan. Looking ahead, this link will continue to provide lasting momentum for regional food security and green development.

SOURCE Lanzhou University