Program launched in Indonesia to help end the dog meat trade by finding traders alternative livelihoods

KUPANG, Indonesia, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A dog slaughterhouse and a dog meat restaurant in Indonesia's Nusa Tenggara Timur province, which between them slaughtered or served up dogs for more than 45 years, have closed for good as part of an initiative to end the dog meat trade in the country.

Ten dogs found alive at the slaughterhouse were rescued. Following quarantine they will be available for local adoption.

Humane World for Animals and Jakarta Animal Aid Network launched their Models for Change program in NTT province, a dog meat and rabies hotspot. Thousands of dogs annually are stolen, trafficked or sold into the trade. As well as being cruel, this mass movement of dogs helps spread deadly rabies. Models for Change directly contributes to the government's goal of making NTT rabies-free by 2030.

Julie Sanders, Humane World for Animals' campaign director, said: "Every business that shuts down as part of Models for Change represents a tangible step toward eliminating the cruel dog meat trade, safeguarding animal welfare and protecting communities from the risk of rabies."

Slaughterhouse owner Mr. Petrus Boly, who will open a convenience store, said: "When I think about the thousands of dogs I killed in the last 15 years, it makes me sad. I'm very happy to be moving out of the trade. Dog slaughter is dangerous due to the risk of rabies so this opportunity came at the right time in my life."

Karin Franken, JANN director, said: "These closures demonstrate that if financial and business support is provided, people are willing and keen to move out of the cruel and dangerous dog meat trade."

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About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world. humaneworld.org

SOURCE Humane World for Animals.