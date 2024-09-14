Progress made in desertification control along Yellow River

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

The Yellow River, the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, nurtures the Chinese people and fosters Chinese civilization, together with the Yangtze River.

However, for a long time, due to ecosystem degradation and soil erosion, the ecological environment in the Yellow River basin had been extremely fragile, leading to frequent natural disasters.

In recent years, China has vigorously promoted ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, achieving a series of positive results.

A huge hook-shaped bend of the Yellow River, spanning five provinces and autonomous regions including Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Ningxia, is an important sand source area and pathway for dust storms affecting eastern China. It is also a major source of sediment in the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River.

To further conserve water resources and prevent and control desertification, the five provinces and autonomous regions have systematically planned and vigorously promoted the comprehensive implementation of regional governance projects.

They have worked to accelerate the treatment of desertified land, and protect and restore the wetlands and natural grasslands in the Hetao Plain. As a result, sandy areas turned into lush landscapes, leading to enhanced economic benefits and increased profits for farmers.

Early in the morning, Wang Hualian, a villager in Changning village, Changning township, Minqin county, northwest China's Gansu province, packed some food and headed to the Sifangdun ecological forest base in Changning township.

At the base, a local cooperative had already prepared a truckload of saxaul saplings. Upon arrival, Wang immediately took a shovel and started planting trees.

As an important ecological barrier to prevent the convergence of the Badain Jaran Desert and the Tengger Desert, Minqin county is crucial for safeguarding water source and ecological security of the hook-shaped bend of the Yellow River, according to He Xinmin, deputy head of the forestry and grassland bureau of Minqin county,

"Villagers are all actively engaged in tree planting. The cooperative distributed 400,000 yuan ($56,370) in labor fees in the first five months of this year. It also planted specialty fruit trees such as jujubes and Chinese wolfberries, signing membership or purchase agreements with farmers, thereby boosting farmers' income," said Ma Junhe, head of the cooperative.

"In the past, I used to go out to work in other places during the slack season, but now I am involved in sand control and afforestation activities. By the end of each year, I could earn an additional income of around 30,000 yuan. My efforts also help improve the ecological environment of my hometown," Wang said, adding that the effectiveness of sand control is becoming increasingly evident each year, leading to fewer sandstorms and protecting the crops from being engulfed by sand.

The greening efforts in Minqin county have effectively halted the southward encroachment of the Tengger Desert, significantly improved the living and working conditions for farmers and herdsmen, and increased the income for many locals.

In the first five months of this year, the county's afforestation and desert control efforts have provided employment for over 700 rural residents, generating labor income of 3.5 million yuan.

It is reported that many regions in China have introduced new mechanisms and models for desertification control, such as adopting an "internet plus" approach and enhancing collaboration between central and local governments. These measures are encouraging more social forces to participate in afforestation and desertification control, leading to increased public involvement.

In the middle of the Kubuqi Desert, at a photovoltaic base in Dalate banner, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, rows of solar panels are neatly arranged. The place once covered by sand dunes has transformed into a "blue sea" of solar panels. Now, crops are cultivated under the solar panels, which helps increase farmers' income and improve business performance.

"The photovoltaic base, with a total capacity of one million kilowatts, is of great significance for advancing ecological restoration and developing clean energy in the Kubuqi Desert," said Chen Chao, an executive with Ordos Power Supply Company.

Following an approach of "protection first, targeted restoration, and sustainable use," regions across China have been developing desert-based industries in line with their local conditions, creating a broader path toward combating desertification while boosting economic prosperity.

The Yellow River also flows through Shapotou district in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region, a place where the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River meet, literally meaning "high sand dunes." Zhongwei has launched a demonstration project to fix sand at the edges of the Tengger Desert. While reducing the area of desert, the project is also breathing new life into the high-quality development of local tourism.

At the Shapotou scenic area, sand sledding and camel riding are drawing numerous visitors. Here, B&B hotels have been built along the Yellow River, where tourists can appreciate the majestic "mother river." Camping bases in the desert also offer views of the starry sky.

"There's so much to do! I feel like I barely scratched the surface," said Yu Qian, a tourist from Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

"In recent years, the results of desertification control have gradually become evident, with the overall improvement of the ecological environment significantly boosting the sustainable and sound tourism development," said Wang Lijun, deputy head of the tourism, culture, sports and radio and television bureau of Zhongwei.

During this year's May Day holiday, Zhongwei received 1.22 million visitors, who spent 732 million yuan in the city. "We will continue to develop desert tourism resources while prioritizing ecological protection, combining them with the natural landscape of the Yellow River to create new, unique tourism models," he said.

