Progress Software Highlights Load Balancing as a Strategic Imperative for APAC Digital Infrastructure Resilience

New whitepaper outlines practical framework for strengthening application performance, availability and security across emerging Asia-Pacific markets

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Software Corporation (Nasdaq: PRGS) today emphasized the growing strategic importance of load balancing in ensuring application performance, high availability and cybersecurity resilience across Asia-Pacific (APAC), as digital transformation accelerates throughout emerging markets.

Across APAC, digital adoption continues to expand rapidly. According to the World Bank Group Digital Progress and Trends Report 2023, the share of firms investing in digital solutions increased from 13% to 54% between 2020 and 2022, reflecting a significant shift toward digital banking, e-commerce platforms, government digital services and cloud-based enterprise systems[1]. As organizations modernize infrastructure and migrate mission-critical workloads online, expectations around uptime, application performance and security have intensified.

Recent data further underscores these operational pressures. Cloud Outage Statistics for 2025–2026 from DataStackHub indicate that 63% of major cloud disruptions occur during peak traffic or system change windows[2]. Meanwhile, Downdetector and MalaysianWireless report that leading digital outages in Asia Pacific have generated hundreds of thousands of user reports per incident, demonstrating the scale of business and consumer impact during service interruptions[3].

Together, these trends signal a structural shift: digital services are no longer supplementary channels—they are operational backbones. As a result, load balancing has evolved from a purely technical networking function into a mission-critical component of digital infrastructure strategy.

"Organizations across APAC are scaling digital services into hybrid and multi-cloud environments, often under cost and resource constraints," said John Yang, Vice President, Sales, Progress APJ, Progress Software. "Load balancing now plays a central role in protecting uptime, optimizing performance and mitigating security risk at the application layer."

Converging Forces Reshaping Infrastructure Strategy

Three major forces are redefining application delivery architecture across Asia Pacific:

Digital Acceleration

Financial services, telecommunications, public sector agencies and e-commerce platforms are rapidly digitizing operations. Traffic volumes are increasingly influenced by mobile-first adoption, regional expansion and marketing-driven demand spikes.

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Complexity

Few enterprises operate exclusively on-premises or fully in a single cloud environment. Applications frequently span private data centers, public cloud infrastructure and edge locations. Ensuring consistent performance and availability across these distributed environments requires intelligent traffic management.

Operational and Cost Efficiency Pressures

IT teams across emerging markets must scale infrastructure while optimizing capital and operational expenditure. Overprovisioning hardware to guard against peak traffic is no longer economically viable.

Without automated traffic distribution and real-time failover mechanisms, organizations risk slowdowns, downtime and degraded user experience—impacting revenue, customer trust and regulatory standing.

Load Balancing as a Strategic Control Layer

Modern load balancing solutions serve as a strategic control point within application delivery architecture. Beyond simply distributing traffic across servers, advanced load balancing capabilities enable:

Real-time traffic optimization during high-demand events

Automatic rerouting to maintain business continuity during outages

Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Enhanced application-layer security and threat mitigation

Scalable infrastructure aligned with actual usage patterns

By intelligently managing traffic flows, organizations can improve digital experience performance, reduce latency, and strengthen cybersecurity posture—while maintaining cost discipline.

For emerging APAC markets, this balance between resilience and affordability is critical to sustaining digital growth.

New Whitepaper: "Load Balancing Made Simple for Emerging Markets"

To support IT leaders navigating these challenges, Progress has released a new whitepaper titled "Load Balancing Made Simple for Emerging Markets."

The whitepaper provides a structured, step-by-step framework for strengthening application performance, availability and security without requiring a full-scale infrastructure overhaul. Rather than undertaking disruptive transformation initiatives, organizations can begin by modernizing one critical workload and expanding progressively.

Key areas covered in the guide include:

Designing resilient hybrid infrastructure architectures

Improving application uptime and disaster recovery readiness

Optimizing performance during traffic spikes and peak demand windows

Enhancing application-layer security against evolving cyber threats

Reducing operational complexity through automation and centralized management

By adopting a pragmatic modernization path, organizations can better align infrastructure investment with long-term digital strategy, while maintaining flexibility to scale.

As APAC economies continue to digitalize across banking, government, healthcare, education and retail sectors, application delivery infrastructure will remain foundational to business continuity and digital competitiveness.

The full whitepaper is available for download at:

https://kemptechnologies.com/resources/whitepaper/load-balancing-made-simple-for-emerging-markets?utm_medium=content-paid&utm_source=cision&utm_campaign=lm_apj_wp_PRwire

Key References

[1] World Bank Group, Digital Progress and Trends Report 2023

https://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/digital-progress-and-trends-report [2] DataStackHub, Cloud Outage Statistics for 2025–2026

https://www.datastackhub.com/insights/cloud-outage-statistics/ [3] Downdetector / MalaysianWireless, Top Digital Outages of 2025 in Asia Pacific

https://www.malaysianwireless.com/2025/12/top-digital-outages-2025-asia-pacific/

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

SOURCE Progress Software Corporation