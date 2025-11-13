Project ACTIVE 2.0 Strengthens Global Collaboration to Advance Cervical Cancer Care in Southeast Asia

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A major step forward in regional collaboration for cancer care was announced today with the launch of Project ACTIVE 2.0 (Advancing Cervical Cancer Treatment & Patient Recovery Across Southeast Asia), a multi-country initiative that aims to strengthen radiation oncology services and improve outcomes for cervical cancer across Southeast Asia.

This effort is backed by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development - BMZ, DEG Impulse, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangkok, Elekta, and the Federation of Asian Organizations for Radiation Oncology (FARO). The program will support clinical capacity-building and knowledge exchange in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, countries where cervical cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

"ACTIVE 2.0 goes beyond healthcare initiative – it is a regional platform for sustainable development and technical collaboration," said Professor Imjai Chitapanarux, President of Federation of Asian Organizations for Radiation Oncology (FARO). "We are directly addressing a critical public health challenge by elevating treatment standards and expanding access to advanced radiotherapy."

The initiative was mooted in response to alarming statistics: In 2022, Southeast Asia recorded 69,833 new cervical cancer cases with over 38,000 deaths[1]. Despite progress in screening and HPV vaccination, countries like Thailand continue to face significant disease burden, particularly in underserved communities.

"This project underscores Germany's ongoing dedication to fostering sustainable healthcare partnerships in Thailand and beyond," added Mr.Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chiang Mai, Thailand. "By bridging international expertise to Southeast Asia, Project ACTIVE 2.0 is laying the groundwork for stronger oncology services that benefit communities across Southeast Asia."

"Project ACTIVE 2.0 is designed to reinforce the clinical foundations of radiotherapy in the region," said Mr.Yohei Watanabe, Vice Director of Project ACTIVE 2.0. "In collaboration with FARO, we aim to equip healthcare professionals with global best practices to ensure every patient receives optimal care."

International medical experts, including radiation oncologists from Europe, Japan and India, will provide expertise and guidance to the project countries in collaboration with FARO. In Thailand, training and knowledge exchange activities will be developed in close collaboration with Thai medical institutions.

Project ACTIVE 2.0 represents a scalable model for cross-border healthcare cooperation, aligning with global health priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It offers a compelling example of how international collaboration can drive impactful changes in public health systems.

About ACTIVE 2.0

This project is a radiation oncology-driven initiative backed by governments, technology partners, and the world's top clinical experts. It will assemble and deliver key radiotherapy treatments and technologies to drive a multi-city effort against cervical cancer across Southeast Asia. The project has a three-pronged focus on (1) adaptive external beam radiation, (2) image-guided adaptive brachytherapy (IGABT), followed by (3) personalized electronic patient follow-ups. It will ultimately rely on healthcare professionals to deliver hope to everyone dealing with cervical cancer.

About DEG Impulse

A 100% subsidiary of Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) mbH, provides companies with advisory and grant funding and advisory solutions for their investments in developing and emerging countries, thus promoting social and ecological transition in the private sector. DEG, a member of the KfW Bankengruppe (KfW banking group), finances investments of private companies in developing and transition countries. It promotes private business structures to contribute to sustainable economic growth and improved living conditions.

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer.

About the Federation of Asian Organizations for Radiation Oncology (FARO)

FARO is a non-profit and scientific organization that serves as a federation of radiation oncology societies in Asia. FARO aims to foster the development of radiation oncology, raise the basic level of radiotherapy practice, and improve the quality of care for cancer patients throughout the Asian region.

About ASSIST

ASSIST is a pan Asian non-profit organization that has been operating in ASEAN and South Asia for the past 20 years. Some of the key focus areas of ASSIST are "Green Economy", "Education and Skills development", "Agriculture", and "Health".

