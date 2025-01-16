Project InnerSpace Launches GeoMap™ Asia, Revealing Vast Untapped Geothermal Energy Potential for Clean, Firm Energy and Industrial Heat

The GeoMap™ geothermal prospecting tool brings together more than 400 data layers leveraging research from over 80 scientists globally to showcase Asia's geothermal potential, including an analysis of existing coal and industrial plants across Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore that could benefit from geothermal conversion.

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project InnerSpace has launched GeoMap™ Asia , highlighting the region's massive store of untapped geothermal energy that if developed could serve as an affordable domestic clean energy option to improve air quality while supporting economic growth and energy security.

GeoMap™ is a pioneering geothermal exploration tool focused on expanding the adoption of clean, always-on geothermal energy worldwide by bringing together millions of data points from the Earth's surface and subsurface in a freely accessible and interactive map.

GeoMap Asia highlights the massive store and potential of geothermal energy in Asia, analyzing existing coal and industrial plants across Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore that could benefit from geothermal conversion. GeoMap™ Asia also includes a subsurface favorability analysis to identify geothermal hot spots. By helping stakeholders identify the near term opportunities for next-generation geothermal, GeoMap™ Asia lowers the barrier to entry into geothermal for governments and industry.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), using GeoMap™ data, concluded in its latest report entitled "The Future of Geothermal Energy" that Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have the technical potential to produce about 125 TW of geothermal electricity by 2050, which is roughly 700 times more total electricity than is currently produced in ASEAN countries. Geothermal energy also offers significant potential for industrial heat, as well as district cooling, in a number of large cities across the Philippines, Indonesia and China, the data shows.

GeoMap™ Asia builds on previous releases of GeoMap™ Africa , GeoMap™ North America , and GeoMap™ India . GeoMap™ Asia also includes a subsurface favorability analysis to identify geothermal hot spots as well as a ranking feature in Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore for coal plant and/or industrial facility conversions.

Geothermal, the heat inside the Earth's crust, is a firm, clean, always-on and scalable source for power and heat with a small surface footprint. Recent innovations in drilling technology developed and deployed by the oil and gas industry are unlocking geothermal's vast potential, making the development of geothermal as a clean energy source a crucial part of the climate conversation and leading to a recent finding from the IEA that there is more next-generation geothermal potential than any other renewable energy technology with the exception of solar.

"Asia is driving global energy demand, and GeoMap™ Asia shows that the region can also drive growth of abundant, secure, and always on geothermal energy," said Jamie Beard, Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. "GeoMap™ Asia lowers the barrier to entry into geothermal for governments and industry alike by helping stakeholders identify the near term opportunities for next-generation geothermal development."

About Project InnerSpace: Project InnerSpace is the leading independent non-profit organization dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy. Our mission is to remove the barriers to the exponential growth and development of geothermal energy worldwide by 2030. To learn more about Project InnerSpace please visit www.projectinnerspace.org .

About GeoMap™: GeoMap™ , built in collaboration with more than 80 scientists around the globe, debuted at the 28th Conference of the Parties in November 2023 with the release of GeoMap™ Africa. GeoMap™ North America launched in June 2024 and GeoMap™ India followed in November 2024. GeoMap™ South America will launch in early 2025. GeoMap™ is freely available to the public, and can be accessed at www.projectinnerspace.org by clicking on GeoMap.

