Promateus Limited to Showcase Innovations at Asia Tech x Singapore 2024

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promateus Limited, a Calgary-based leader in Technology, Strategy, and Consulting, is excited to announce its participation in Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) 2024, Asia's premier technology festival, taking place from May 29th to 31st at the Singapore Expo.

Promateus: Delivering Bespoke Solutions Since 2011

Founded in 2011 with a vision to disrupt the technology consulting landscape, Promateus Limited has carved a niche by offering customized solutions tailored to each client's unique story and business goals. Recognizing the limitations of "one-size-fits-all" approaches.

Success Through Client Collaboration

Promateus' unique approach has fostered successful collaborations with major players across diverse sectors like Energy, Utilities, Healthcare, FinTech, Manufacturing, Construction, Telecommunications, Life sciences, Technology, Public Sector, and more. Their expertise extends across North America, delivering a comprehensive suite of services including:

Business Transformation & Strategy

Human Capital Advisory

Enterprise Cloud Technology

Security, Privacy, and Controls

Robotics Process Automation

Custom Application Development

Procurement Advisory

Project & Change Management

Strategic Alliances and Technology Interests

Promateus' strategic alliances with industry leaders like Workday and Automation Anywhere enable it to deliver unparalleled value to its clients consistently. Promateus also works with tier 1 ERP applications like Oracle Cloud, SAP, UKG, Kronos and others. Application development, migration, and integration with AWS, Azure, and other cloud platforms.

Join Promateus at ATxSG 2024

Promateus Limited will be exhibiting at the Canadian Pavilion alongside 11 other forward-thinking tech companies from Alberta, Canada, with the support of the Government of Alberta.

Meet the Promateus team and explore their solutions at the Alberta Booth at Canada Pavilion (Hall no# 4; L2-7), Singapore Expo!

Free Visitor Registration Available

Those interested in attending ATxSG 2024 can register for a free Visitor Pass by clicking here: Registration Link.

About Promateus Limited

Promateus Limited is a Calgary-based company specializing in Technology, Strategy, and Consulting services, with delivery centers in Canada and India. They empower businesses of all sizes with bespoke technology solutions that drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve a competitive advantage. Promateus' dedication to client success has earned them recognition and recommendations for their diligence, innovation, and agility.

Media Contact: Promateus Limited, E: [email protected], T: +1-800-399-2717

