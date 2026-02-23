Proofpoint partners with Concentrix to strengthen human- and agent-centric cybersecurity across Asia Pacific

Partnership integrates Proofpoint's collaboration and data protection solutions into Concentrix SOC offerings, delivering enhanced security outcomes for regional enterprises

NEW DELHI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced a strategic partnership with Concentrix, a global technology and services leader. Together, the two companies will collaborate across Asia Pacific (APAC) to deliver enhanced, human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, leveraging Proofpoint's security platform alongside a coordinated go-to-market strategy.

As part of the partnership, Concentrix will integrate Proofpoint's collaboration security and data protection solutions into its Security Operations Centre (SOC) offerings, enabling customers across the region to better protect their people, data, and digital communications. The collaboration brings together Proofpoint's industry-leading, human- and agent-centric security platform with Concentrix's SOC expertise, regional scale, and managed services capabilities to deliver enhanced cyber resilience for enterprises and SMBs operating in an increasingly complex threat environment.

As organisations across APAC continue to accelerate digital transformation, expand cloud adoption, and adopt AI-driven workflows, cyber threats targeting people have become more frequent and sophisticated. Based on Proofpoint's 2025 Voice of the CISO report, CISOs are increasingly concerned about their organisations' ability to withstand a material attack. India stands out with 90% of CISOs expressing that their company is at risk of experiencing a material cyberattack in the next 12 months—the highest among all countries surveyed. This concern is driven by the fact that 99% of Indian CISOs have already reported the loss of sensitive data in the past year, which is the highest globally and significantly above the global average of 66%.

Through this partnership, Proofpoint and Concentrix will jointly go to market across key APAC markets, enabling customers to deploy and operationalise Proofpoint's platform more effectively while aligning cybersecurity strategies with broader business and customer experience objectives.

"We are excited to partner with Concentrix and be able to extend Proofpoint's offerings through trusted SOC services across Asia Pacific," said Nelson Soon, Vice President of Channels and Alliances for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Proofpoint. "By this innovative approach to combine Proofpoint's industry-leading human- and agent-centric security platform with Concentrix's services expertise and strong regional footprint, we can deliver meaningful security outcomes that support cyber resilience and business growth."

"Concentrix is strengthening its managed services capabilities through a strategic partnership with Proofpoint. By combining Proofpoint's people-centric security platform with our deep regional expertise, we enable enterprises to neutralize emerging threats and accelerate digital transformation with absolute confidence," said Rishi Rajpal, Global Vice President, Governance, Risk & Compliance at Concentrix.

The partnership reinforces Proofpoint's continued investment in the APAC region and its commitment to working with strategic partners to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of enterprises and SMBs operating in complex, highly regulated environments.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint's collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

About Concentrix: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we're the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

