Prop Firm "RishardBell" Launches Innovative Forex Trader Recruitment Program

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Prop firm RishardBell (hereinafter referred to as 'RishardBell') announced the launch of a Forex trader recruitment examination program, the 'RishardBell Program', starting 11th April, 2024 . This program introduces cTrader trading platform and aims to discover exceptional Forex professional traders worldwide, entirely remotely.

Through this fully remote trader examination format, successful candidates will be provided with a trading account featuring up to $100,000 in investment funds and will become Strategy Providers. Additionally, up to 30% of the net trading profits will be paid out as commissions.

The RishardBell Program offers traders with limited personal capital the opportunity to prove their trading skills and maximize their potential. CEO of RishardBell, Mr. Rishard Bell, stated, "Leveraging over 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market and a passion for trading, our vision is to provide a remote environment where traders worldwide can thrive professionally."

Evaluation Criteria and Process

Profit Target: 10%

Maximum Loss Tolerance: 8%

Maximum Leverage: 20x

Evaluation Period: 90 days

The trader evaluation exam is divided into three stages: the first, second, and third exams. For the first and second exams, candidates will trade using a demo trading account. For the third exam, they will trade using real funds. The exam fee is free of charge.

RishardBell imposes no restrictions on trading styles. Scalping, day trading, swing trading, position trading, algorithmic trading, and event-driven trading are all permitted, as is the use of automated trading systems like cBot (cTrader) and EA (MT4/5 Expert Advisors).

Trading Platform

The trading platform provided is cTrader, offered by Prex Markets Limited (Service Name: FIXIO, accessible at www.fixiomarkets.com), a Forex Broker based in the International Financial Center of The Bahamas and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas. As a specialist A-book broker, FIXIO ensures access to abundant liquidity and fast trade execution. Moreover, they provide an exceptional trading environment free from slippage or requotes, enabling traders to fully realize their potential.

Tradable Financial Instruments

Over 300 financial instruments are available for trading, including foreign exchange (Forex), stock index CFDs, and gold CFDs.

Company Information

RishardBell's registered office is located in Nassau, Bahamas, and its operating office is in London, United Kingdom. For more details, please visit https://www.rishardbell.com.

CONTACT: Company Name: RishardBell Capital Trading Co., Ltd; Service Name: RishardBell; Website: https://www.rishardbell.com; Operating Office Location: 27/28, Eastcastle Street, London, United Kingdom, W1W 8DH; Registered Office Location: Unit 400, Fourth Floor, #1 Bay Street, British Colonial Centre of Commerce, Nassau, Bahamas; Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RishardBell Capital Trading Co., Ltd