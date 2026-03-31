PropW Launches Hour Trader Challenge, Introducing a Faster Format for Crypto Prop Trading

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropW, a next-generation crypto prop trading platform built on CoinW's exchange infrastructure, today launched Hour Trader Challenge, a new time-limited trading challenge designed to compress the prop trading experience into a single session. Users can choose a one, two, four, or eight-hour challenge, set their entry fee and reward multiplier, and trade in an environment designed to reflect real market conditions for a chance to receive variable rewards structure, subject to meeting pre-defined challenge conditions. For PropW, the launch adds a faster and more flexible participation layer to its broader crypto prop trading product system.

Hour Trader is built around a simpler structure than conventional prop challenges, which often last 6 to 30 days, follow multi-phase evaluation models, and typically start from $29. By contrast, Hour Trader Challenge starts from $5, allows users to begin anytime, and lets them customize their challenge duration, entry amount, and reward setup based on how they want to trade. The product is aimed at short-term traders, users with limited capital, and traders who prefer faster outcomes and more control over participation.

From Long Evaluation Cycles to One Session

In crypto prop trading, many challenge models are still built around long assessment periods, fixed rules, and staged qualification paths. That format can work for some users, but it can also make participation slower, more rigid, and more capital-intensive.

"Many crypto traders prefer fast decision-making and short-term strategies," Sonic Hoo, CEO of PropW said. "Hour Trader was designed to match that trading style by providing a focused environment where traders can prove their skills within a single session."

Hour Trader is positioned differently. It is built for traders who want a more immediate format, including short-term traders, traders with limited capital, users who prefer fast results, and those who value control over how they participate.

Rather than asking users to commit to a multi-week evaluation, Hour Trader lets them define a setup that fits their own trading style. Participants select their time window, entry amount, and target reward structure, then begin trading immediately. The format is intentionally simple: choose a setup, start trading, hit the target, and earn the reward. According to the product brief, its core advantages include full customization, instant start, ultra-short duration, simplified rules, adaptive profit targets, and high reward potential in a more controlled manner. To further lower the barrier to entry and encourage users to experience this immediate feedback model, PropW is also introducing a set of onboarding incentives, including trial-based access and entry support mechanisms, allowing more users to experience the format with minimal upfront commitment.

A New Layer in PropW's Product Strategy

Hour Trader arrives as PropW continues to expand its product offering and trading experience. Since its founding in October 2023 and official launch in May 2024, the platform has introduced its mobile app, and upgraded both its web and app interfaces. Over the same period, funded accounts grew 55%, average trader ROI reached 120%, and top trader retention stood at 90%. Against that backdrop, Hour Trader adds a faster and more flexible challenge format for users who want a shorter path into crypto prop trading.

By condensing the challenge cycle from weeks into hours, PropW is exploring a more agile format for skill-based trading participation. Instead of making users wait through long evaluation paths before seeing an outcome, Hour Trader offers a shorter feedback loop and a more direct experience. For traders who prefer decisive sessions over extended qualification periods, the new challenge presents a more accessible way to test strategy under live market conditions. This focus on accessibility also extends beyond the product itself. PropW is gradually exploring offline formats that bring the trading experience into more interactive, real-world settings — creating opportunities for traders to engage, compete, and learn from one another in a more direct environment. As part of this effort, the platform will introduce its first live trading arena in Asia this April, marking an early step in connecting its digital experience with local trading communities.

About PropW

PropW is the world's first cryptocurrency proprietary trading platform. It enables traders to access platform-provided capital and showcase their trading capabilities through a structured evaluation system. Top-performing traders may earn up to 90% profit share. As an integral part of the CoinW ecosystem, PropW is committed to creating a supportive and growth-oriented trading environment for traders worldwide—empowering them to achieve both financial success and personal breakthroughs.

To learn more about PropW, you can visit the website, and follow PropW's X Account, and Telegram Group.

Disclaimer: PropW does not provide investment, brokerage, or financial advisory services. Participation in PropW programs is subject to eligibility, evaluation requirements, and the platform's terms and conditions. Trading digital assets involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are responsible for ensuring that their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.

SOURCE CoinW