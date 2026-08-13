Prosper Family Office Opens New Office in Tsim Sha Tsui

Ribbon cut by Dr Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited; Miss Lai-Chong Au, Group Chief Executive Officer of Delta Asia Financial Group; and Dr Cartier Lam, former Executive Director & Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Family Office (全盛家族辦公室) held an opening ceremony on 12 August for its new office at 11/F, Block 6, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. The invitation-only ceremony was attended by around 150 guests from the banking, asset management, trust, legal, accounting and professional services sectors.

The opening ceremony of Prosper Family Office’s new office at China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui. From left: Ms Micky Lu, Mr Alan Wong, Mr Wang Bo, Ms Rita Wan, Mr Percy Chan, Dr Cartier Lam, Miss Lai-Chong Au, Dr Justin Chiu, Dr Kit Chan, Ms Angela Kwok, Dr Timson Sher and Mr Gary Wong.

The ribbon-cutting was officiated by Dr Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited; Miss Lai-Chong Au, Group Chief Executive Officer of Delta Asia Financial Group; and Dr Cartier Lam, former Executive Director & Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited.

Guests in attendance included Mr Timothy C.Y. Lam, Mr Samuel Leung, Mr Andrew Chan and Mr Johnny K.W. Chan, solicitor, among others.

Based in Hong Kong, Prosper Family Office coordinates wealth structuring, trust and succession planning, family governance and next-generation education arrangements for affluent families, working with professional teams across the legal, tax, accounting and trust disciplines. Co-Founder Mr Percy Chan joined HSBC Investment Bank (Asia) in 1997 and went on to hold senior investment and wealth management positions at Citibank, Standard Chartered, Amundi Asset Management and Bank of East Asia. He also serves as Senior President of LAL Trustee Limited.

Mr Percy Chan, Co-Founder, said: "As economic cycles turn, wealth has never been only about what is created today; it is equally about protecting it and carrying it forward across generations. What high-net-worth families need most is not a single rate of return, but a complete system that can weather cycles and withstand risk. Rooted in Hong Kong, built on prudence and a long-term horizon, Prosper works alongside partners across the professional disciplines to help families build that system, step by step."

Dr Kit Chan, Co-Founder, said: "Over the years, I have watched many families work hard for what they have built, wanting to protect it and pass it on, yet facing real uncertainty along the way. Prosper was founded on that understanding. Our aim is to be the long-term partner families can trust, safeguarding what each family has carefully built and helping it carry through to the next generation."

About Prosper Family Office

Prosper Family Office Limited (全盛家族辦公室有限公司) is a Hong Kong-based multi-family office. Working with a network of professional advisers across the legal, tax, accounting, trust and investment disciplines, it coordinates long-term arrangements for wealth succession, family governance and next-generation education for affluent families. Website: www.prosperfo.com

This press release is for information only. It does not constitute investment, tax or legal advice, nor an offer or solicitation of any financial product.

SOURCE Prosper Family Office