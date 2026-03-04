PROTECTHEALTH STRENGTHENS GOVERNANCE AND SERVICE CONTINUITY WITH ISO 22301 BCMS CERTIFICATION

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd. has reinforced its role as a key government agency and strategic purchaser of healthcare services with the successful attainment of the ISO 22301:2019/AMD1:2024 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Certification.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd. Chief Executive Officer, Wan Mohd Hazwan Wan Mohd Najib (right) receiving the ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Certification from CyberSecurity Malaysia Acting Chief Executive Officer, Roshdi Hj Ahmad (left), underscoring ProtectHealth’s commitment to strengthening business continuity and organisational resilience. (PRNewsfoto/ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd.)

The certification reflects ProtectHealth's commitment to strong governance and operational resilience, ensuring the continuity of critical healthcare financing initiatives and public-private partnerships. It underscores the organisation's responsibility to deliver reliable, accessible and uninterrupted healthcare services to beneficiaries nationwide.

The certified BCMS supports the sustained delivery of ProtectHealth managed initiatives, including PeKa B40, Skim Perubatan MADANI, Skim Perlindungan Insurans Kesihatan Pekerja Asing (SPIKPA) and the Hospital Services Outsourcing Programme (HSOP), by safeguarding core operational, financial and coordination functions.

ProtectHealth Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Wan Mohd Hazwan Wan Mohd Najib, said the certification demonstrates the organisation's preparedness in managing disruptions while maintaining service continuity.

"This certification demonstrates our commitment to stakeholders by ensuring that robust systems are in place to protect operations, manage risks effectively and enable swift recovery, so that essential services continue without disruption," he said.

CyberSecurity Malaysia's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Roshdi Hj Ahmad, said the achievement reflects ProtectHealth's proactive approach in embedding business continuity as a core organisational capability.

"Business continuity is a key element of good governance. This certification reflects ProtectHealth's strong leadership in safeguarding the continuous delivery of critical healthcare services, protecting public resources and strengthening institutional resilience," he said.

The BCMS certification journey commenced on 17 April 2025, with ProtectHealth successfully fulfilling all certification requirements in less than one year, positioning the organisation among entities that have achieved certification within a notably efficient timeframe.

In line with its continuous improvement agenda, ProtectHealth is also preparing to pursue ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, further strengthening information security governance in alignment with internationally recognised standards.

PROTECTHEALTH CORPORATION SDN. BHD.

About ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (ProtectHealth), incorporated on 19 December 2016, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ProtectHealth Malaysia, established under the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH). As a not-for-profit company, ProtectHealth is mandated to coordinate, administer, and manage healthcare-related initiatives focusing on sustainable health financing and equitable access to care.

ProtectHealth serves as the scheme administrator for the Skim Perubatan MADANI, Skim Peduli Kesihatan untuk Kumpulan B40 (PeKa B40), and the Hospital Services Outsourcing Programme (HSOP). The company also acts as the electronic service provider (ESP) for the Skim Perlindungan Insurans Kesihatan Pekerja Asing (SPIKPA) and was the key implementer for private medical practitioner and healthcare NGO participation in the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

