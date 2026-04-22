Proudly Human announces Manager Tools as the world's first officially certified podcast as the world struggles to distinguish between AI-generated and human-created content

SYDNEY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly Human has announced its certification of all content from global company Manager Tools as human-created, including its three award-winning podcasts, training, and books. This is the first time either a podcast or a professional development organisation has been ProudlyHuman™ certified.

The announcement is the latest in a series of firsts that have been announced by Proudly Human, the only global certification mark that verifies human-created work in multiple industries.

"Individuals and organisations are increasingly wanting to signal to their audiences that the content they create is by humans, and not AI-generated," said Trevor Woods, Founding CEO, Proudly Human. "ProudlyHuman™ provides the only globally recognizable symbol that gives people the information they need if they want to listen to real humans and their expert ideas."

"AI is a transformative technology, and we are watching its impact with genuine excitement," said Sarah Horstman, Managing Partner, Manager Tools. "But no machine will ever be wise. Wisdom requires smarts and experience together, and that combination is what Manager Tools has built over decades. ProudlyHuman™ certification lets us say that clearly: this content is made for humans, by humans."

Proudly Human's certification is designed to give audiences the power of choice, and creative people the recognition they deserve. All people have the right to know when content has been created by a human or generated by a machine so they can make an informed decision.

In recent weeks, Proudly Human also announced Guardian Australia columnist, Peter Lewis as the first journalist to receive the certification as well as Quibble as the first publisher.

https://www.proudlyhuman.org/

About Proudly Human

Proudly Human is an international certification body dedicated to verifying and labelling human-created content. Its mission is to ensure audiences can clearly distinguish between work created by humans and content generated by artificial intelligence.

Through its certification process, Proudly Human provides a trusted, independent standard for human origin – similar in spirit to organic or fair-trade certification in other industries – allowing audiences to make informed choices in an increasingly complex content landscape.

About Manager Tools

Manager Tools delivers products and services designed to give managers, individual contributors, and executives actionable recommendations to further their careers. The products include books, training and events, consulting, and three podcasts aimed at managers, professionals, and executives – they are titled Manager Tools®, Career Tools®, and Executive Tools™.

SOURCE Proudly Human