PSB Academy Unveils Cathay Campus - Set For Operations In Celebration of SG60

Situated in the iconic heritage building of The Cathay, spanning over 28,000 square feet, this campus reinforces PSB Academy's presence in Singapore .

. The new campus will cater to the expansion of programme offerings and growing enrolment of Coventry University students in partnership with PSB Academy.

This new establishment celebrates a decade of partnership between PSB Academy and Coventry University, underscoring PSB Academy's dedication to innovative and high-quality education.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Academy announces the establishment of its new Cathay Campus, strategically located in the iconic, historic building of The Cathay.

Spanning over 28,000 square feet, this new campus will be PSB Academy's third physical location in Singapore, following its two city campuses at Marina Square.

This development represents a significant milestone for PSB Academy as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary this year, while also commemorating a decade-long partnership with its UK university partner, Coventry University.

The Cathay Campus, set to commence operations in January 2025, subject to regulatory approval by SkillsFuture Singapore, arrives in time for Singapore's 60th celebration next year. Aligned with the national theme for #SG60 - "Building Our SG Together," this expansion reflects the spirit of collective resilience and progress. It creates a space where history and innovation converge in a sustainable, collaborative environment, inviting prospective students and industry partners to join the academy in shaping better futures together.

This expansion is a strategic response to the rising demand for quality higher education in Singapore and the surrounding region. The Cathay Campus will provide dedicated support services for students taking courses under our UK university partner, Coventry University. For better management of classrooms, the new campus will accommodate all of PSB Academy's courses in partnership with Coventry University while lessons which require larger lecture theatres, studios, and laboratories will still be held at PSB Academy's existing City Campuses at Marina Square.

With a storied history dating back to 1939, The Cathay shares a similar symbolic journey of rich heritage and legacy with PSB Academy's 60-year endeavour in the education landscape. A symbolic structure of resilience and transformation, The Cathay reflects a profound narrative of hope, resilience, and strength in the face of challenges – a philosophy that resonates deeply with PSB Academy that aims to inspire its students to view adversity as a catalyst for transformation and growth.

As Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University, Professor John Latham aptly stated, "Our partnership with PSB Academy is not just about providing education, but about transforming lives and empowering students to become resilient, future-ready leaders. This shared vision continues to shape the future of education at this new campus, where opportunities and inspiration flourish."

Inspired by the concepts of sustainability and collaboration, the Cathay Campus is designed for an optimal learning environment, fostering innovation and environmental responsibility. Within this vibrant hub, pockets of green spaces, such as the thoughtfully integrated Student Lounges, are woven around the teaching facilities. The Student Lounges are equipped with a variety of seating options to accommodate different learning styles: bar-counter type seating for self-study, round tables for small group discussions, and semi-private areas with whiteboards for project collaboration. These lounges serve as breakout spaces for students between classes and are essential to PSB Academy's pedagogy, where learning extends beyond the classroom.

The integration of green spaces, open collaborative areas, and contemporary amenities aims to provide a vibrant hub for students to engage, collaborate, and thrive together, embodying the spirit of the diverse community of learners at the academy.

"Our new Cathay Campus is a milestone for PSB Academy, showcasing our commitment to nurturing talent and innovation," said Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSB Academy. "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary and ten years of partnership with Coventry University, this expansion symbolises our commitment to providing a resilient educational environment where students can thrive. Our collaboration with university partners such as Coventry University has been instrumental in shaping this vision."

As new chapters unfold, we invite prospective students and industry partners to join this journey in shaping better futures at Cathay Campus, where history meets innovation in a sustainable and vibrant innovative environment.

About PSB Academy:

As one of Singapore's leading private education institutions with 60-years heritage producing more than 200,000 learners, PSB Academy is committed to defining its identity as "Asia's Future Academy". Established in 1964, the Academy started under Singapore's Economic Development Board and later Productivity and Standards Board to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Singapore's workforce.

With an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the New Economy, PSB Academy provides quality education to shape and nurture future-ready graduates with the necessary skills and tools to stay relevant in a digitally driven economy.

The Academy's newly launched STEM Wing – an expansion of their City Campus, is an innovation hot house equipped with high-tech and industry approved labs and facilities, aimed to bolster STEM education for students. The learning spaces of the campus in the heart of the city connect students globally through a collaborative learning and networking environment that enables them to be agile innovators and contributors to society.

With a strong network of industry partners to prepare students for the workforce, PSB Academy today hosts over 17,000 students from more than 50 nationalities with its slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses.

SOURCE PSB ACADEMY PTE LTD