PT. CHINT INDONESIA SPREADS RAMADAN CHEER THROUGH COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

CHINT Global, a leader in smart energy solutions, extended a helping hand to local communities in Indonesia as part of its global "Lighting the Way this Ramadan" campaign. The dedicated employees worked with their partners across five cities to distribute thousands of gift bags filled with Ramadan essentials. This is one of PT. CHINT Indonesia's prominent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives since the pandemic and highlighted its commitment to fostering strong community ties.

Uniting through kindness

(From left to right) Mr. Michael Eddy, Marketing Director, Mr. Ryan Djajaseputra, HR Director, Ms. Fransisca Utama, Finance Director, Ms. Dwiningtyas Octaviana, HR Department, Ms. Emma Yulinda, Sheren Maria, Sales Department, and Marini Khalishah Khansa, Marketing Department, PT. CHINT Indonesia at the CHINT Global campaign "Lighting the Way This Ramadan".

CHINT Global's "Lighting the Way this Ramadan" campaign transcended borders, fostering a spirit of unity and appreciation for multiculturalism. Nearly 100 employees across the globe volunteered in their local communities.

The campaign's impact went beyond immediate aid, building a foundation for long-term development through a variety of efforts. These included distributing meals and essential supplies, as well as installing off-grid solar power systems. For instance, in Malaysia, CHINT Global's resident team trekked into a remote village to install off-grid photovoltaic systems on homes, providing clean energy to meet their needs.

Reaching far and wide this season of giving

PT. CHINT Indonesia strategically partnered with organizations across the country to maximize the impact of the campaign. In Jakarta, CHINT worked closely with community mosque, offering gift bags to those in need among the mosque visitors. In Medan, the team collaborated with the electrical engineering department of a local university to streamline distribution within the vicinity. In Surabaya, Semarang, and Solo, CHINT's distributors delivered essential Ramadan gift bags to residents in need.

Women of PT. CHINT Indonesia lead the way

Ms Marini Khalishah Khansa, Marketing, and Ms Dwiningtyas Octaviana, HR, from PT. CHINT Indonesia spearheaded the entire campaign, from planning and packing to distribution across different cities. Their efforts extend beyond the International Women's Day on March 8, underscoring the pivotal role of women in driving impactful initiatives. Their leadership serves as a testament to the empowerment of women in the corporate landscape. Their dedication to the 'Lighting the Way this Ramadan' campaign not only reflects PT. CHINT Indonesia's commitment to social responsibility, but also celebrates the invaluable contributions of women leaders in driving transformative change.

"Spearheading the 'Lighting the Way this Ramadan' campaign was especially meaningful," said Ms Octaviana. "The spirit of giving and sharing is particularly strong this season, and we're proud to have embodied that spirit through this initiative. We're excited to continue making a positive difference in the future."

A commitment to continued impact

"Gift giving is a cherished tradition during Ramadan, and we were honored to collaborate with our partners to bring joy and essential items to communities across Indonesia," said Michael Eddy, Marketing Director, PT. CHINT Indonesia. "This marks our successful return to community-driven initiatives since the pandemic, and it fuels our motivation to continue these altruistic efforts. We remain committed to being a responsible company that makes a positive difference in the communities we serve."

CHINT Global's commitment extends far beyond a single campaign. By mobilizing over 2,000 local partners and aiding in the construction of over one million rooftop photovoltaic power stations, CHINT Global is actively contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

With the conclusion of Ramadan, CHINT Global reiterates its commitment to illuminating lives and nurturing compassion, unity, and sustainability worldwide.

About CHINT Global

CHINT Global, at the forefront of delivering smart energy solutions, operates in over 140 countries. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and the development of green and low-carbon technology, CHINT continues to explore new ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, striving towards a brighter, greener future for all.

For more information about CHINT Global and its initiatives, please visit www.chintglobal.com

