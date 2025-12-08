PT Fapon and PT Bio Farma Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance IVD Localization and Innovation in Indonesia

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Fapon Bioindustries Indonesia (referred to as "PT Fapon") and the Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical holding company PT Bio Farma (Persero) (referred to as "Bio Farma") officially signed a cooperation agreement at Fapon's headquarters in Dongguan. The partnership is centered on the local manufacturing, and commercialization of IVD products in Indonesia.

Mrs. Dyah, CEO of Fapon Indonesia Market (right), and Mr. Dicky, Head of Business Development at Bio Farma (left), during the signing ceremony.

Mrs. Dyah, Chief Executive Officer of Fapon Indonesia Market, and Mr. Dicky, Head of the Business Development Division at Bio Farma, formally executed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. This collaboration represents a major advancement in localizing diagnostic technologies and upgrading Indonesia's healthcare industry.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with PT Fapon to localize the production of high-end IVD products in Indonesia," said Mr. Shadiq Akasya, President Director of Bio Farma. "This collaboration will bolster our national capabilities in medical device manufacturing, thereby enabling broader disease detection coverage across Indonesia."

Mr. Ben He, President of Fapon Biotech, stated, "PT Fapon is deeply committed to fostering the growth of Indonesia's healthcare industry through meaningful technology partnerships. We are confident that this technology transfer and localization project will provide Indonesia with cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, and help build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare future."

PT Fapon is Fapon Group's first overseas manufacturing base, dedicated to supplying the Indonesian and regional markets with diagnostic products and solutions that meet international standards. Bio Farma, with a legacy spanning over 130 years, is a leading national life science enterprise in Indonesia, boasting extensive expertise in the research, development, production, and distribution of vaccines, biologics, and pharmaceutical products.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in PT Fapon's strategy to deepen its local roots and empower the autonomous development of Indonesia's medical industry. Looking ahead, both parties plan to explore further collaborative opportunities in medical innovation and technology transferring, jointly driving progress in healthcare across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

About PT Fapon Bioindustries Indonesia

PT Fapon Bioindustries Indonesia, located in West Java, is Fapon's first international manufacturing base. The facility is built and operated in strict compliance with ISO 14644 standards and is dedicated to delivering high-quality in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products and solutions to the Indonesian market. Leveraging the Fapon Group's global R&D, manufacturing, and service network, PT Fapon actively introduces advanced diagnostic technologies to support the growth of Indonesia's local healthcare industry, improve diagnostic accessibility, and contribute to enhancing public health in the country.

About PT Bio Farma (Persero)

PT Bio Farma (Persero) is a world-class, globally competitive life science company that has a role to provide and develop international standard life science products to improve the quality of life. Supported by competence, experience and learning process for more than 130 years, Bio Farma is present as part of the struggle to save and improve the quality of human life. Given the important role in building the nation's health, Bio Farma's existence is maintained from time to time.

