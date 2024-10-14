PT Marina Development Indonesia and Pelindo have signed a contract for Indonesia's First Full-Service Yacht Marina with International Standard

New Development to Accommodate 180 Yachts, Including Vessels up to 90 Meters

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Marina Development Indonesia (MDI) and Pelindo are excited to announce the groundbreaking of Indonesia's first international-standard full service marina. This milestone project represents a significant leap forward in the country's maritime tourism and infrastructure. The marina will be able to accommodate 180 wet berth, including more than 50 superyachts up to 90 meters in length. It will have a modern yacht service area equipped with a travel lift capable of handling up to 200 tons and a high-quality fuelling station. The development is poised to deliver world-class facilities, further positioning Indonesia as a premier destination for maritime activities.

"Indonesia deserves a first-class marina that reflects its status as the new yachting paradise of the world," said Ulf Backlund, President Director of Marina Development Indonesia. "Indonesia's distinctive location, safely positioned outside hurricane and typhoon paths, combined with its 17,000 islands, spectacular diving locations, diverse languages, cultures, and favourable weather all year long, makes Indonesia the ideal location for such a development. This marina will attract global yachting enthusiasts and open up for exploring Indonesia's natural beauty in the biggest archipelago in the world."

The new marina, strategically located in the Bali Maritime Tourism Hub (BMTH) in Benoa, just 15 minutes from the airport, is set to become the region's premier yachting hub, serving both international and domestic yacht owners.

MDI is developing the marina in strong collaboration with globally renowned and locally recognized companies, including SF Marina , a well-known Swedish marina developer, specializing in floating breakwaters and concrete pontoons. With over a century of experience and acclaimed projects like Marina Port Vell in Barcelona and Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale , a new marina will be constructed in Benoa to the same exceptional standards, with pontoons produced locally by SF Marina Indonesia.

MDI has partnered with Plus Marine from Italy to install state-of-the-art electricity and water pedestals with SmartCloud remote metering system. Renowned for their work at marinas such as Port Hercule in Monaco and Porto Montenegro, their product portfolio ensures precise control, efficient charging, and exceptional service for yacht owners through their expertly designed and managed systems.

Complementing these state-of-the-art utilities and design is a suite of luxury services crafted by Discover Luxury Indonesia, offering seamless bespoke on- and off-boat experiences, and comprehensive logistical support, ensuring an unmatched experience for yacht owners and their crews.

The marina's design and facilities will adhere to the highest international standards, focusing on sustainability and environmental preservation. Yacht owners and visitors can look forward to an array of premium amenities, including a prestigious yacht club, modern yacht service station, fuelling station, offices and dining outlets. luxury hospitality options, entertainment and commercial areas with extensive retail.

"The new marina in Bali embodies our vision to position Indonesia as a key player in the global maritime industry, combining luxury experience, services, safe and world-class infrastructure," said Arif Suhartono, President Director Pelindo.

"The marina will not only attract international yacht owners but also provide an exceptional home base for domestic vessels, contributing to the growth of Indonesia's tourism and economic sectors," added Joko Noerhudha, President Director Pelindo Solusi Logistik.

Most notably, the new marina in Benoa is a key initiative in stimulating local economies by creating employment opportunities, promoting tourism, and cultivating a lively yachting community. With construction already underway, the new marina is scheduled to welcome yachts to the first dock second half of 2025. Full yacht capacity is planned to be in place by mid 2026.

About Marina Development Indonesia

Marina Development Indonesia (MDI) specializes in transforming waterfronts into world-class marina destinations. MDI offers comprehensive services across Indonesia, including marina development, operations, and consultancy. With a team of local and international experts, the company is dedicated to supporting Indonesia as a premier yachting destination. MDI partners with top international marina developers like SF Marina, Plus Marine and Discover Luxury Indonesia, which focus on creating safe, exclusive marina environments that provide strong investment returns. www.marina-development.com

About PT Pelabuhan Indonesia

PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero), commonly known as Pelindo, is a state-owned enterprise that oversees and manages ports throughout Indonesia. It offers detailed information on port services, logistics, and infrastructure development, aiming to foster maritime trade and support the country's economic growth. www.pelindo.co.id

