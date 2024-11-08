PT SMI Successfully Hosted the ADFIAP International CEO Forum XVII, Sharpens Collaborations to Accelerate Sustainable Development

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADFIAP International CEO Forum XVII successfully concluded with over 150 esteemed participants shared common agreement regarding the crucial role of Development Finance Institutions (DFI). The event hosted by PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI"), a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, held in Bali, Indonesia, on November 6-8 2024.

PT SMI Succesfully Hosted The ADFIAP International CEO Forum XVII in Bali, Indonesia

Under the forum theme, "Building a Sustainable Future: The Crucial Role of DFIs in a Low Carbon Development Agenda", the conference brings together CEOs of development banks and ADFIAP member financial institutions to conduct meaningful dialogues, exchange ideas and collaborate on current issues related to sustainable development and climate change challenges as well as financing the development of projects related to climate change faced by many financial institutions. The forum served as a platform for high-level discussions, knowledge sharing and collaboration among key industry stakeholders, which will support the common goals.

As the forum concluded, there are several key takeaways emerge: a. The urgency of climate action is undeniable. DFIs must accelerate the energy transition and adopt sustainable practices across all sectors; b. Collaboration is the key to unlocking the full potential of sustainable development. By working together, DFIs can overcome challenges, share knowledge, and amplify their impact; c. Innovation is the engine of progress. DFIs must embrace new ideas, technologies, and business models to address the complexities of the 21st century; d. The human dimension must be at the heart of DFI's work. DFI must prioritize social equity, environmental sustainability, and human well-being.

PT SMI was appointed as the host of CEO Forum for the first time, since joining ADFIAP back in 2016. Through its membership in ADFIAP, PT SMI expands networks and builds relationships with financial institutions to collaborate and contribute to sustainable development.

"We are truly privileged to host this important event and appreciate the trust and confidence placed in us by ADFIAP. The theme of this year's forum, "Building a Sustainable Future: The Crucial Role of Development Finance Institutions in a Low Carbon Development Agenda" couldn't be more timely. PT SMI is committed to transforming itself into a full-fledged DFI. By focusing on research-based concessional loans and aligning our activities with the principles of People, Planet, Profit, and Prosperity, we aim to maximize our impact on sustainable development", says Reynaldi Hermansjah, President Director of PT SMI.

Notable speakers from renowned DFIs, government institutions, and international organizations enlightened participants with their expertise and insights. Key topics covered included equitable energy transition, leveraging digital transformation strategies, the role of impact investment in building resilient infrastructure, and ensuring universal water access and sanitation. The delegates were also treated to experience the richness of Balinese culture through a series of tour agendas, enjoying traditional culinary and local arts.

"This year's CEO Forum proved successful in uniting visions through a number of fruitful discussions. We are aware that the effort for driving sustainable development and combating climate change is still a work in progress. But what we achieved here in Bali in the past few days is definitely essential for us to move forward with our collective agenda of fostering sustainable growth and development in our region and beyond", says H.E. Dr. Kao Thach, ADFIAP Chairman.

Association of Development Financing Institution in Asia Pacific (ADFIAP) is an association whose members are development banks and other financial institutions involved in the development financing activities in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1976, ADFIAP has a mission to advance sustainable development through its members which currently consist of 94 institutions in 41 countries.

About PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI")

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI") was established on February 26, 2009 as a State-Owned Enterprise under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance as a Non-Bank Financial Institution, with a role and mandate to act as a sustainable development agent.

PT SMI has various functions and unique products/features to support the acceleration of infrastructure development which not only functions as an infrastructure financing but also as an enabler through the implementation of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, which includes various financial institutions, both private and multilateral. PT SMI actively supports the PPP implementation and encourages the acceleration of infrastructure development in the regions through regional loan products.

