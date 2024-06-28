Pudu Robotics Announces New Global R&D Center and International Operation Headquarter in Hong Kong SAR

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, officially announced the establishment of its Global R&D Center and International Operation Headquarter in Hong Kong SAR at the "Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise Partner Signing Ceremony" hosted by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). Located within the Hong Kong Science Park, the new center is dedicated to driving revolutionary advancements in service robotics, accelerating innovation and market adoption worldwide through a comprehensive product matrix and a leading technological ecosystem.

Pudu Robotics Founder and CEO, Felix Zhang, stated, "Hong Kong is a crucial hub for PUDU's global strategy, facilitating our global business expansion. We highly value Hong Kong's academic and industrial innovation capabilities in frontier technologies, which is why we established our R&D center here. PUDU will leverage Hong Kong's Industry-university-research collaboration to integrate AI with various robotic forms, driving the application of service robots across multiple industries and leading the global service robotics industry's development."

The new center will capitalize on the company's strengths in technical positioning, perception, planning, scheduling, and control management, integrating these with Hong Kong's robust industrial, academic, and research environment. This initiative aims to bring continuous technological innovation and breakthroughs to the service robotics industry. Pudu Robotics is collaborating with institutions like the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on industry-academic partnerships. The R&D center will focus on the development and application of AI and diverse robotic forms, heralding a new era of embodied AI in service robotics.

At the Pudu Robotics 2024 New Product Launch Event held on May 20 in China, the company introduced the concept of semi-humanoid robot. By incorporating robotic arms, service robots will achieve broader application value in various scenarios. The future ecosystem of service robots will consist of specialized robots, semi-humanoid robots, and humanoid robots, each excelling in different application scenarios. The integration of AI with these diverse robotic forms will better meet the multifaceted needs of customers.

Hong Kong's cross-border trade policies and research resources will support PUDU's global business expansion. Pudu Robotics has established hundreds of service points worldwide, with operations spanning over 60 countries and regions. With more than 80% of its business conducted overseas, PUDU leads the international market for commercial service robots among Chinese manufacturers, showcasing its global competitiveness and technological prowess.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics