Pudu Robotics' PUDU SH1 Named Finalist in ISSA Excellence Awards 2024 Small Equipment Innovation

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics sector, proudly announces that its smart upright scrubber dryer, PUDU SH1, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious ISSA Excellence Awards 2024 in the Innovation – Small Equipment category.

Organized by the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), the awards recognize the most innovative and high-quality products and services in the cleaning and facility solutions industry. Being shortlisted for this award at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024 in Sydney, Australia, marks a significant milestone in Pudu Robotics' journey of innovation and excellence.

The PUDU SH1 represents a significant advancement in intelligent cleaning technology, designed for multidimensional cleaning. It excels not only on floors but also on tabletops, vertical glass surfaces, and hard-to-reach areas such as corners and spaces beneath low furniture. Perfect for restaurants, kitchens, restrooms, offices, supermarkets, and etc.

With 27 kg of down pressure, a 350 rpm brush, and 20KPa suction power, the PUDU SH1 effectively tackles stubborn stains like oil spills and dust deposits. Its sophisticated wastewater tank design separates air, liquid, and debris, ensuring easy disposal and preventing clogging and motor damage.

The PUDU SH1 is equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen interface for easy selection of cleaning modes, monitoring of battery and water levels, and generation of intelligent reports. Core component diagnostics ensure secure operation and simplify maintenance.

Committed to sustainability, the PUDU SH1 features advanced lithium battery technology and energy-efficient brushless motors, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. Adhering to stringent RoHS standards, it optimizes resource utilization, saving up to 80% on water and cleaning agents, and reducing cleaning time by 70%.

At the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024, Pudu Robotics showcased its diverse range of cleaning solutions for various environments. The event featured the debut of the PUDU MT1, an AI-powered robotic sweeper designed for large-scale settings like warehouses and manufacturing plants. Also on display were the PUDU CC1, known for its exceptional performance in commercial spaces, and the newly upgraded PUDU SH1, a finalist for the ISSA Excellence Awards 2024. These innovations highlight Pudu Robotics' commitment to providing customized, efficient cleaning solutions for different scenarios.

Pudu Robotics remains committed to revolutionizing the cleaning industry through intelligent automation and reliable solutions. By delivering cutting-edge technology, Pudu Robotics aims to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability for businesses worldwide. With a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to setting new standards in the cleaning technology sector.

For more information on Pudu Robotics, please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

