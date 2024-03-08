Pudu Robotics to Showcase Comprehensive Solutions at Australian Healthcare Week

SYDNEY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics ("PUDU"), the global leader in commercial service robots, is excited to announce its participation in the forthcoming Australian Healthcare Week (AHW), the biggest and most influential healthcare gathering in the southern hemisphere, scheduled for 20-21 March 2024. PUDU will be showcasing its comprehensive solutions at Booth No. 217. These solutions are meticulously designed to streamline processes and enhance efficiency, catering specifically to the needs of aged care and healthcare institutions.

Australia's aged care industry is grappling with a significant shortage of skilled care workers. As of 2023, the sector was short of 35,000 workers, with about 18,000 staff members having left the industry since August. This shortage is exacerbated by the country's rapidly aging population. As of June 2020, there were an estimated 4.2 million Australians aged 65 and over, comprising 16% of the total population. The demand for aged care services is steadily rising, driven by an aging population and increased life expectancy. As this demand grows, it will place significant pressure on the existing workforce.

Conceived with a focus on human-robot collaboration, PUDU's solutions aim to address all these concerns in Australia's aged care sector. By freeing professional caregivers from repetitive, physically demanding tasks, these solutions enable them to devote more time to providing personalized care and attention to the elderly.

For instance, PUDU's delivery robots, namely BellaBot, SwiftBot, and FlashBot, are adept at facilitating meal delivery services from the restaurant to individual rooms. They are also capable of managing the delivery of general indoor items or daily medications, thereby conserving the time and energy of caregivers. This empowers caregivers to concentrate on more specialized nursing tasks, such as medical care or psychological support. It's worth noting that FlashBot and SwiftBot come equipped with autonomous elevator-riding capabilities, rendering cross-floor deliveries a breeze.

Moreover, PUDU's cleaning robot, CC1, caters to the stringent cleanliness standards of the medical care industry by offering real-time automated cleaning. CC1 boasts a four-in-one versatile cleaning system that includes sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and mopping. This ensures that the floors are consistently clean, dry, and slip-resistant. It also provides real-time notifications and performance reports, detailing aspects such as cleaning time and area covered. Additionally, CC1 is capable of automatically charging, draining, and refilling water, thereby significantly enhancing cleaning efficiency. Its autonomous elevator-riding feature minimizes human intervention, rendering the cleaning process truly automated.

At the AHW, an array of PUDU's innovations, including CC1, BellaBot, SwiftBot, FlashBot, and the large-screen version of PuduBot2 with advertising capabilities, will be on display. The booth will host a simulated elevator space, enabling visitors to gain an intuitive understanding of the robots' autonomous elevator-riding abilities and experience the product performance firsthand. Key representatives from PUDU's sales, technical, marketing, and PR departments will be present at the exhibition to share global case studies with attendees. Institutions interested in collaboration or media entities seeking more information are cordially invited to visit the booth for further details.

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with over 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries and regions worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram .

