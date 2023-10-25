PureSoftware wins the 'Best Digital Lending Solution' at Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023

Recognized by The Digital Banker for its industry-leading digital banking platform Arttha

SINGAPORE and NOIDA, India, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed "Best Digital Lending Solution" award at the prestigious Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 by The Digital Banker. The award recognizes PureSoftware's outstanding contribution to the financial industry with its revolutionary digital banking platform, Arttha.

Manish Sharma, CEO and Udeet Bhagat, Vice President - APMEA receiving the award

Arttha (by PureSoftware) is a Banking as a Service platform designed to empower banks and financial institutions to enhance the overall user experience for their customers through cloud-native modules including end-to-end Loan Lifecycle Management, Digital Payments, eWallet, Core Banking, Agency Banking and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). The innovative no-code approach deployed in Arttha allows global banking customers to create more intuitive personalized customer banking experiences.

Commenting on the award, Manish Sharma, CEO at PureSoftware, expressed gratitude and excitement: "This recognition underscores leading banks' growing confidence in the power of our lending solutions. At PureSoftware, we believe that digital lending is the future for banks, with SaaS as the ultimate north star. With a cloud-ready and fully integrated platform, strong ecosystem partnerships, and growing customer support, we are committed to accelerating financial inclusion for banks worldwide."

PureSoftware is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that exceed customer expectations and remain at the forefront of transforming the financial industry.

The Digital Banker (thedigitalbanker.com) is a globally trusted news, business intelligence and research partner to the worldwide financial services sector. Their consultants and subject matter experts provide thematic research, data driven insights and forecasts, exclusively across the global Financial Services sector.

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and SME banking, agency/ branchless banking, core banking, lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management.

For more information, visit www.puresoftware.com; www.arttha.com.

