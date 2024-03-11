Purpose-driven womenswear brand Love, Bonito represents Asian women globally with refreshed brand look and assortment

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Southeast Asian womenswear brand, Love, Bonito, is redefining womenswear for the Asian woman with a new brand identity and a revamped assortment strategy. The change signifies the brand's commitment towards its long-term vision of becoming the go-to destination for Asian women. Fronting the campaign is a powerhouse line-up of Asian women, specifically chosen for their personal stories and outlook that strays from what a stereotypical Asian woman should be or look like.

From Left to Right: Arden Cho, mother-daughter duo Gym Tan & Mya Miller, Yuna and Chanel Miller

"It's high time we celebrate our brand, one that is created in Asia, lovingly made for Asian women, by Asian women," says Dione Song, CEO of Love, Bonito. "While many of our Asian cultures have been known to be more conservative, we want the world to see who the multifaceted Asian women is in this 21st century. By doing so, we want to let Asian women know that it is perfectly alright to be unabashedly ourselves while keeping to our roots and heritage."

She added, "Our consistent double-digit year-on-year growth since 2020 has been encouraging and we will be rolling out a new assortment strategy as part of our new brand identity. The vision of being the go-to destination for Asian women is big, and we are just getting started."

New Brand Identity

To kickstart a new era, the new brand identity includes a sleek heart-shaped monogram that plays to the brand's initials "LB" and new colours beyond its iconic peach. The brand also challenges the perfect Asian women stereotype by taking on a sassier tone of voice, which will be reflected across the brand's omnichannel platforms.

Revamped Assortment Strategy

Love, Bonito will introduce a change in its assortment strategy to ensure a more curated range. Based on over ten years of customer data, combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence, the streamlined assortment includes three key lines: Signatures, Staples and capsule collections. This revamp will provide apparel for work, weekend, casual, holiday and fancy occasions, while starkly reducing the overall number of styles produced by 60%.

Signatures ranges from S$39 to S$99 and goes live from 11 March, Monday onwards, on its website and all stores globally. For more information about Love, Bonito, visit our website here .

