Puya Semiconductor and IAR Join Forces to Provide Exceptional Experience for Embedded Developers

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm Fully Supports Puya Semiconductor's 32-bit Arm® Cortex® - M0+/M4 MCUs.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, is pleased to announce its comprehensive support for Puya Semiconductor's 32-bit Arm® Cortex® - M0+/M4 MCU family. With IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, developers can take advantage of maximized performance, assured code quality and functional safety when working with Puya's 32-bit Arm® Cortex® - M0+/M4 MCUs.

Puya Semiconductor is a leading provider specializing in low-power non-volatile memory solutions (Flash and EEPROM), as well as cutting-edge MCUs. Its 32-bit Arm® Cortex® - M0+/M4 core harnesses high-performance Flash technology and places a strong emphasis on ultra-low power design. With a rich history in developing solutions, Puya boasts a dedicated technical support team, ensuring clients receive comprehensive technical support. Moreover, Puya has established an extensive network of sales channels across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with branch offices in Japan and South Korea. Puya also collaborates with representative channels in Vietnam, Singapore, India, Israel, Thailand, and other locations to provide localized, top-notch technical support to local customers.

Cao Yuxin, Vice President of R&D at Puya Semiconductor, stated, "We are delighted to collaborate with IAR. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is widely recognized as a leader in embedded integrated development solutions in the industry. This partnership will undoubtedly bring comprehensive development support to Puya's MCU product series. Puya Semiconductor's MCU product series finds extensive applications across various sectors, including consumer wearables, small appliances, industrial IoT, healthcare, motor control, and instrumentation."

Currently, Puya has launched a diverse range of MCU products, encompassing the 32-bit Arm® Cortex® - M0+/M4 series. These products are widely applicable across various sectors, including consumer electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), healthcare, industrial control, and more. They serve as a solid technological cornerstone for fostering innovation and progress in diverse industries.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm stands as the preferred choice for embedded software development among tens of thousands of developers globally. It includes highly optimized compilers that generate efficient executable code to maximize MCU performance. It also offers advanced debugging and tracing features, such as flexible code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, and call stack visualization. Code analysis tools, C-STAT and C-RUN can help developers identify potential issues at an early stage and improve code quality. Furthermore, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm provides a functional safety version certified by TÜV SÜD, helping users accelerate the certification of their functional safety products.

Kiyo Uemura, Vice President of IAR Asia Pacific, said, "The collaboration between IAR and Puya Semiconductor will not only strengthen the supply chain of the semiconductor industry but also actively drive the development of the ecosystem at the embedded system market. We will leverage our regional resources to fully support the efficient growth of the domestic semiconductor industry. By providing professional development tool support, we are not only assisting our customers in achieving success, but also actively promoting the prosperity of the ecosystem. Together, we are leading the wave of industry innovation and contributing more power to the vibrant development of the embedded system sector."

For more information about Puya Semiconductor's 32-bit Arm® Cortex® - M0+/M4 series microcontrollers, please visit: www.puyasemi.com. For more information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, please visit: www.iar.com/arm.

