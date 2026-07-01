SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC Singapore is pleased to announce the appointment of 13 new partners, strengthening the firm's capabilities to help its clients and people move forward with clarity and confidence in an AI-driven world.

With eight of the 13 new partners working with AI, technology and data, these appointments underscore PwC's continued investment in a future-ready partnership—one that brings together deep sector expertise, human judgement and technology to deliver more connected, insight-led and outcome-driven solutions.

PwC Singapore welcomes 13 new partners—majority of which work with AI, technology and data

With diverse professional capabilities, the new partners bring deep industry experience across technology, energy, healthcare, banking and capital markets, among others. They will play an important role in helping the firm stay ahead of the AI momentum—combining sound judgment, robust governance, and a strong sense of responsibility in the way AI is leveraged to improve the quality, speed, and depth of how we advise our clients.

On the new appointments, Marcus Lam, Executive Chairman, PwC Singapore, said:

"This year's cohort reflects how we are scaling our ability to deliver in the era of AI. Beyond embedding technology and AI across how we think, work and deliver, it is equally important that we stay grounded in what matters most: our people, our relationships and the trust we build through every piece of work. By combining AI with sound judgement and trust, we are helping clients make quality decisions faster."

"I am proud to welcome our new partners, who will move the needle in shaping how we deliver for our clients as AI and emerging technologies become increasingly embedded into the fabric of how businesses operate."

The new partners include:

Assurance

Andrew Tan

Andrew focuses on credit and treasury, working with leading local and international banks. His work centres on helping clients navigate complex accounting and regulatory requirements, including emerging asset classes such as digital assets and evolving risk landscapes. Andrew translates technical complexity into practical, workable solutions, enabling clients to respond to change with greater clarity and confidence.

Audrey Tong

Audrey is a trusted financial reporting advisor to clients in the energy and healthcare sectors, with experience across Singapore and international markets. She is often called on for complex and unique engagements, where sound judgement, technical depth, and commercial pragmatism are critical. In addition to supporting multinational clients, Audrey helps Singapore businesses and founder-led businesses strengthen their financial resilience, enhance reporting quality and respond to evolving regulatory requirements. She focuses on simplifying complexity into clear, workable solutions that support confident decision-making.

Dyane Blythe Uy

Dyane specialises in financial services assurance and risk governance with a focus on the insurance and payments sector. With a strong focus on business development, Dyane works closely with clients to navigate complex and evolving business challenges, bringing together the right elements to deliver practical, outcome-focused solutions. She has led regional audits and coordination efforts for regulated, multinational companies with operations across Asia Pacific, ensuring consistent financial reporting and governance across jurisdictions. Dyane is also a subcommittee member of Women in FinTech of the Singapore FinTech Association.

Jack Chew

Jack specialises in assurance and financial reporting, supporting clients across technology, digital infrastructure, energy and automotive sectors. He has deep experience in PCAOB integrated audits, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance, and advising on US IPO readiness, with a strong track record of leading complex, large-scale audit engagements and seamlessly delivering global audits from Singapore for multinationals operating across multiple jurisdictions. A strong advocate for responsible AI in audit, Jack applies AI to enhance quality and insight while continuing to provide practical, business-focused solutions and trusted advice to his clients.

Wei Kit Soo Tho

Wei Kit specialises in assurance services within the asset and wealth management sector, with a focus on private markets, particularly private equity and infrastructure. He also works closely with clients to bring new products to market, supporting the adoption of emerging technologies, including through his recent involvement in the audit of a retail tokenised fund. His broad range of experience across the asset management space enables him to deliver practical insights to his clients while also addressing evolving financial reporting considerations, particularly in today's constantly evolving digital landscape.

Deals

Bertrand Truong

Making deals happen, Bertrand advises clients on originating and executing M&A transactions, specialising in private equity deals and with a strong focus on optimising outcomes. He supports clients across the full divestment or acquisition process, balancing pricing negotiation, deal certainty and high-quality execution to deliver tailored, end-to-end support for complex transactions. He has extensive experience in private and listed company transactions, leveraging the capabilities of PwC Deals Advisory and its global network, and using AI to accelerate impact.

Khai Chuan Ng

Khai Chuan specialises in Financial Due Diligence and Valuations, supporting financial services clients and top-tier private equity firms across the full deal cycle, from origination and target evaluation to execution and post-deal value creation. He brings deep sector expertise and has led complex, multi-transaction roll-ups across Southeast Asia. He has also stepped in as interim CFO to help clients with post-deal operations and drive value creation after completion. Khai Chuan is also focused on advancing the firm's AI agenda, driving the exploration and adoption of emerging tools and agent-led solutions to enhance efficiency and deliver greater value to clients.

Risk Services

Bhagya Perera

Bhagya is deeply experienced in cybersecurity, with expertise in safeguarding critical infrastructure and strengthening resilience across complex digital environments. He works with organisations across sectors to design and secure systems from the ground up, including developing cybersecurity capabilities for state-level entities locally and regionally. As AI reshapes the risk landscape, Bhagya focuses on advancing AI security—helping clients decode emerging risks and build secure, future-ready systems, while strengthening their cybersecurity posture as technologies evolve.

Charmaine Wee

Charmaine specialises in internal audit and risk management, with a strong focus on SOX engagements. She supports companies preparing for or listed in the US market across their IPO journey—strengthening internal controls, identifying gaps and addressing risks early to build robust governance frameworks. Known for her problem-solving approach, Charmaine works closely with clients to navigate complexity and deliver practical solutions. She is part of the AI adoption team across governance, risk and compliance (GRC), leveraging AI to realise time savings while strengthening oversight and enabling better decision-making.

Tax

Benjamin Tan

Benjamin focuses on tax compliance and advisory, particularly Pillar Two, with deep experience working with clients across energy, utilities and resources, transportation and logistics, and technology. As disparate systems and data silos continue to limit connected tax compliance for many organisations, he supports clients in transforming fragmented, manual processes into streamlined, technology-enabled, end-to-end solutions. His wealth of experience includes leading projects operationalising tax and Pillar Two compliance for multi-jurisdictional clients, helping to reduce the overall burden and cost of compliance.

Gary Foo

With a focus on the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector, Gary specialises in intellectual property (IP) structuring, tax incentives, and Pillar Two tax advisory. Supporting multinational corporations in an increasingly heightened tax environment, he finds meaning in translating regulatory requirements into actionable insights that enable confident business growth while building trusted, long‑term relationships. His current projects include supporting MNCs with operationalising Pillar Two globally across more than 20 jurisdictions with differing and diverse local implementation nuances.

Kingston Ng

Focused on delivering with clarity in dynamic tax environments, Kingston specialises in international taxation, tax accounting and Pillar Two tax advisory. Committed to helping clients cut through fragmented data and evolving regulatory requirements, Kingston's experience includes cross-border restructuring, high-value inbound intellectual property transactions, regional tax, and grant incentive negotiations and business divestures. Kingston is also part of the firm's core Pillar Two and tax accounting team, and is advancing the use of AI to distil complex rules, enhance consistency and deliver sharper, more actionable insights.

Yan Ling Lam

Yan Ling is a specialist in tax planning and advisory, supporting multinational corporations and high-growth businesses with complex restructuring, particularly in their internationalisation plans. Working closely with business founders and entrepreneurs, she helps clients establish a strong presence in Singapore while navigating complex regulatory, commercial, and immigration and planning considerations. Known for her well-rounded and practical approach, Yan Ling is a trusted advisor who combines deep technical expertise with a strong commercial perspective.

Read more about our new partners at: https://www.pwc.com/sg/en/about-us/new-partners.html

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com

SOURCE PwC Singapore