PwC Wins Two Accolades at the International Innovation Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC) has earned prestigious recognition at the International Innovation Awards 2024, organized by Enterprise Asia, securing a win in both the Product category for its groundbreaking Predictive Analytics tool and a win in the Service and Solution category for its data solutions, Acquisition Hub and Data PRO. These innovations showcase PwC's commitment to transforming the audit through technology-driven solutions that enhance audit quality, efficiency, and transparency.

PwC's Next Generation Audit (NGA) is a human-led, tech-powered approach designed to deliver an enhanced audit experience. PwC's Predictive Analytics is one key capability of PwC's next generation audit that leverages cloud-based machine learning and advanced statistical models to create an independent expectation of client revenue to support audit procedures. At the same time, it provides substantive audit evidence across full revenue populations enabling more focused analysis and testing where appropriate. Requiring minimal manual data input and supporting all ERP systems, the Predictive Analytics tool creates efficiencies in data gathering, enhances understanding of client revenue patterns, and helps to improve overall audit quality.

The Acquisition Hub & Data PRO solutions offer a web-based interface designed to improve data management through standardized and automated data acquisition and transformation processes. These tools deliver a centralized user experience for data acquisition needs, enhance communication between clients and audit teams regarding data requests, and streamline data acquisition processes. By integrating advanced technologies, these solutions increase transparency, efficiency, and trust in data handling.

PwC's dual recognition at the International Innovation Awards 2024 highlights its leadership in technology innovation to redefine the audit experience, fostering trust, transparency, and excellence in the evolving business landscape.

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner of the International Innovation Awards 2024.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia