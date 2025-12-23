Q101 Foundation Strikes Strategic Partnership with Global Classroom Technology Leader Mynd.ai to Jointly Expand the North American Market

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Q101 Foundation ("the Foundation") is pleased to announce that it will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Mynd.ai (NYSE American: MYND), a global leader in classroom technology. Under the MOU, Mynd.ai will act as the Foundation's exclusive operating partner in North America, supporting user growth and ecosystem development for the Open Quest Academy ("Open-Q").

The Q101 Foundation is a key ecosystem enabler and governance participant of the Open-Q educational ecosystem. Open-Q is committed to building an AI-driven, globally co-created and shared, decentralized educational ecosystem that empowers educators and learners worldwide.

Seattle-based Mynd.ai is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Its global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable Mynd.ai to deliver the highest level of service to its customers.

Pursuant to the MOU, Mynd.ai will operate the platform in North America by driving strategic promotion, ecosystem expansion, and user growth initiatives for the Open-Q ecosystem. In parallel, the Foundation will provide Mynd.ai with necessary support to ensure seamless end users experience in the region.

The mission of the Open-Q is to leverage technology to break down educational barriers, allowing learners and educators worldwide to collectively own the value they create. With the rollout of this strategic partnership with Mynd.ai, Open-Q is expected to achieve accelerated user growth in North America. Looking ahead, the Q101 Foundation will continue to pursue strategic collaborations with education governance bodies, educator and content creator communities, and education technology leaders in other regions to support the ecosystem's global expansion and long-term development, of which Mynd.ai will be an integral part.

SOURCE Q101 Foundation