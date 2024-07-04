Qatar Airways to Increase Colombo-Doha Flight Frequency Starting 10 July 2024

Increasing from five to six-daily flights from 10 July 2024

The increased flight frequencies will provide passengers with better connectivity and more options to destinations in the Middle East , Europe , Africa and beyond

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways will be increasing its Sri Lanka-Doha flights from the current five-daily flights schedule to six-daily flights, starting 10 July 2024. The increase in flights further demonstrate the award-winning airline's dedication to providing more choices and better connectivity for all passengers flying to and from Sri Lanka.

The additional flights will be served by the Boeing 787 aircraft, featuring 30 Business Class seats and 281 Economy Class seats. With this network enhancement, Qatar Airways will operate a total of 42 weekly flights to and from Sri Lanka, connecting passengers to nearly 170 global destinations worldwide.

Jonathan Fernando, Qatar Airways Country Manager Sri Lanka & Maldives, said: "We are thrilled to be increasing our flights to and from Sri Lanka to provide even better connectivity to our passengers. This flight increase is a testament to our commitment in providing our passengers with the best travel experience possible, onboard the World's Best Airline. With more flights to and from Sri Lanka via our home hub, Hamad International Airport, we hope to make it easier for more travellers to discover their dream destination within our robust network."

The newly added flights will provide passengers with more options to connect to major destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and more, via Skytrax World's Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.

Flight Schedule: (all local time)

Sri Lanka (CMB) – Doha (DOH): (daily flights)

QR 663 CMB – DOH Departure at 03:35, Arrival at 06:05

QR 659 CMB – DOH Departure at 04:55, Arrival at 07:25

QR 665 CMB – DOH Departure at 10:30, Arrival at 13:00

QR 661 CMB – DOH Departure at 12:00, Arrival at 14:30

QR 655 CMB – DOH Departure at 20:20, Arrival at 22:50

QR 657 CMB – DOH Departure at 21:15, Arrival at 23:45 (Beginning 10 July 2024 )

Doha (DOH) – Sri Lanka (CMB): (daily flights)

QR 664 DOH – CMB Departure at 01:25, Arrival at 09:00

QR 660 DOH – CMB Departure at 02:55, Arrival at 10:30

QR 654 DOH – CMB Departure at 08:45, Arrival at 16:20

QR 662 DOH – CMB Departure at 18:30, Arrival at 02:05+1

QR 658 DOH – CMB Departure at 19:50, Arrival at 03:25+1

QR 656 DOH – CMB Departure at 07:20 Arrival at 14:55 (Beginning 10 July 2024 )

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Airline' for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World's Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World's Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the 'World's Best Airport', as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second year in a row.

