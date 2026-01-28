QBE Automotive Protection and Paramount Life & General Insurance collaborate with Malayan Insurance to bring Extended Warranty protection to RCBC Auto Loan Plus customers

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE Automotive Protection, an international business insurer, has initiated a significant collaboration in the Philippines, working with Malayan Insurance, through its local partner Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation (Paramount) to enhance coverage for Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Auto Loan Plus customers.

This partnership integrates QBE's Extended Warranty directly into Malayan's comprehensive motor insurance. This solution extends vehicle protection to a maximum of five years or 150,000 km, providing up to two additional years of coverage beyond the typical manufacturer's three-year warranty.

While traditional motor insurance handles accidents and theft, the Extended Warranty is designed to safeguard the vehicle's vital internal components. This offering bridges a critical gap by giving vehicle owners peace of mind against unexpected mechanical and electrical failures of major components (engine, transmission, air conditioning) after the original warranty ends.

RCBC Auto Loan Plus customers can now secure this essential protection with a minimal monthly top-up, enjoying high-quality repairs with genuine parts at authorised service centres.

This makes RCBC the first bank in the Philippines to offer an automotive protection product that is amortized throughout the loan term, setting a new industry standard.

"We are thrilled to offer our Extended Warranty solution and collaborate with these leading institutions," stated Albert Chow, General Manager Automotive Protection, Asia.

"Integrating this seamlessly embedded protection directly into RCBC Auto Loan Plus can help customers enjoy a truly stress-free, protected car ownership experience from day one."

ABOUT QBE

QBE helps businesses build resilience through risk management and insurance.

QBE European Operations is part of QBE Insurance Group, one of the world's leading international insurers and reinsurers and Standard & Poor's AA- rated. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, QBE's gross written premium for the year ended 31 December 2024 was US$22.4 billion. As a business insurance specialist, QBE European Operations offers a range of insurance products from the standard suite of property, casualty and motor to the specialist financial lines, marine and energy. All are tailored to the individual needs of our small, medium and large customer base.

