QBE Launches Direct-to-Consumer Home Insurance Package in Macau, and Pets are Included

Home Plus Protection Package (HPPP) can be purchased online by homeowners, tenants or landlords using QBE's new online platform.

(HPPP) can be purchased online by homeowners, tenants or landlords using QBE's new online platform. Uniquely, pet owners will be pleased to know their furry friends are likewise covered under HPPP.

Launch is part of QBE Asia's drive to deliver customer-centric products and an easy-to-use digital experience; expanding the firm's insurance offerings in Macau by addressing local market demand in home insurance for enhanced protection.

MACAU and HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE today announced its latest digital home insurance offering in Macau – the Home Plus Protection Package ("HPPP") that provides an all-in-one solution to tenants/owners (self-occupied) and landlords (renting out). Building on its business insurance capabilities in delivering reliable insurance solutions, QBE is revamping its personal line product offering in Macau through the company's dedicated online platform.

Lei Yu, CEO for North Asia and Head of Asia Distribution
Paul Li, General Manager of QBE Macau

Consumers may go to the product's online platform from today, and by providing simple information in a few steps, they can purchase Home Plus Protection Package and have the policy emailed to them.

According to data from the Macau Fire Services Bureau, the total number of fire incidents in Macau for the year 2023 was 836, representing a rise of 2.45% over 2022. For both owners/tenants and landlords, purchasing comprehensive coverage home content insurance product is particularly reassuring and important to ensure their homes are protected when the unexpected occurs. HPPP takes into consideration consumers' needs from all aspects, for example:

For pet lovers, unique to HPPP, QBE offers coverage for pets' temporary boarding costs if the building is rendered unfit for its intended purpose as well as pets' accidental death or theft.

Catering for the big risks like incidents of burglary, fire, typhoon, and personal liabilities, as well as losses that occur in day-to-day life, like spoilage of frozen food, as well as keys and lock replacement.

On top of protecting Home Contents, domestic helpers' personal effects are also safeguarded.

Catering for additional cover for temporary accommodation because of an accident.

Paul Li, General Manager of QBE Macau, said, "We are excited to introduce the Home Plus Protection Package, designed to help Macanese consumers comprehensively protect their properties, contents and personal liabilities in a worry-free fashion. In particular, we believe that landlords will welcome this new product as it offers potentially higher liability protection when it comes to protecting their rental properties from unforeseen incidents."

Today's launch is part of QBE Asia's drive to deliver customer-centric products and an easy-to-use digital experience. The new online platform for Macau consumers will enable them to manage their policies and claims all in one place, which incorporates QBE Asia's award-winning, customer-centric digital claims platform.

Lei Yu, CEO for North Asia and Head of Asia Distribution, added, "We continue to strengthen our digital distribution initiatives in Asia and enhance the customer experience in North Asia. The new product and online platform for Macau extends protection and convenience to consumers here and is reflective of our commitment to this market. Homes are considered to be one of the most valuable assets by many, and we want to help our customers achieve peace of mind when it comes to protecting the things that matter most to them."

About QBE Macau

QBE opened its Macau branch in July 1985, building its business to become one of Macau's major general insurers. The QBE Macau team is well supported by an established network of committed intermediaries including several of Macau's substantial producers and has built its reputation by developing solid, professional associations with agents and brokers, as well as long-term partnerships with China Construction Bank (CCB) and HSBC.

QBE Macau provides a broad range of insurance products across personal, business, and corporate customers: From car, home, and travel insurance, to tailored business packages and specialist cover. To learn more about QBE Macau, please visit https://www.qbe.com/mo

About QBE Hong Kong

QBE Hong Kong is part of QBE Insurance Group and has been serving Hong Kong for more than a century. Today, QBE Hong Kong operations include QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited, QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited, and QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Limited. As a leading general insurer, QBE Hong Kong provides a comprehensive range of non-life insurance solutions for both business and personal customers. QBE Hong Kong operates through an extensive network of professional insurance agents and brokers.

To learn more about QBE Hong Kong, please visit www.qbe.com/hk

