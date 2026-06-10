QBit Semiconductor Announces Acquisition of 60% Stake in Singapore's SinChip

Enhancing ASIC Design Services Layout, Expanding Global Footprint and Growth Performance

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QBit Semiconductor (TWSE: 7913; hereinafter referred to as QBit), a leader long dedicated to intelligent image processing, precision motion control, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) security architectures, and high-precision SoC integration, announced a major step in expanding its global business capabilities. QBit's products are widely deployed in high-end multi-function printers (MFPs), commercial imaging equipment, and related printing application markets. In response to the surging global demand for customized chips, QBit has actively expanded its ASIC design services, extending its fundamental core technologies into high-value application areas.

Simon Shen, Chairman of QBit Semiconductor, and Tony Liu, CEO of SinChip Technology, at QBit’s headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan.

On June 5, QBit announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Singapore-based SinChip Technology Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as SinChip) from its existing shareholders, officially assuming operational control. Following the completion of this transaction, SinChip will be integrated into the QBit Semiconductor group. This move will form strong synergies with QBit's existing high-performance SoC platforms, significantly boosting its ASIC design services capability and amplifying the company's market layout across Edge AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), optical communications, and automotive sectors, marking a significant milestone in QBit's diversified growth.

Headquartered in Singapore, SinChip primarily specializes in IC Logic Verification, Physical Design, and Advanced Technology Adoption Services. Equipped with a team of approximately 130 professional engineering talents, SinChip possesses years of development experience in advanced nodes including 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm processes, establishing a proven track record in high-end ASIC development and mass-production implementation.

Simon Shen, Chairman of QBit, stated: "Assuming operational control of SinChip is a vital strategic layout in driving our diversified growth curves. Combining QBit's long-accumulated SoC platform technology with SinChip's extensive experience in advanced technologies, AI, optical communications, and automotive chip development will accelerate our expansion into the ASIC design services market and unlock new, high-growth emerging application opportunities."

He further remarked that as the first and only IC design company in Taiwan to receive direct investment from Arm, QBit recognizes the continuous growth in Edge AI, Physical AI, high-speed data transmission, and intelligent endpoint markets, alongside a synchronized rise in demand for highly integrated ASICs. Through this strategic acquisition, QBit will further reinforce its customized chip development capabilities, expanding its scope of services and market coverage to instill strong momentum for future growth performance.

Upon completion of the transaction, QBit will establish a global R&D and technical service network spanning Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Singapore, and Vietnam. This will further strengthen its global talent layout and cross-regional project execution capabilities, enhancing its international competitiveness. Moving forward, QBit will continue to advance toward its goal of becoming a highly competitive global provider of SoC design and comprehensive ASIC solutions through continuous technical innovation, strategic collaborations, and global layout.

Media Contact: Ms. Hsu

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +886-2-7755-7688 ext. 11068

Company Websites:

QBit Semiconductor: https://www.qbitsemi.com/

Sinchip Technology: https://sinchiptech.com/

SOURCE QBit Semiconductor LTD.