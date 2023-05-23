Qdama Group selects Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution to fulfill its corporate performance management and financial integration requirements

GUANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Qdama Group has chosen CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software to help drive the digital transformation of its finance operations.

Qdama is a fast-growing fresh, agricultural produce service provider with 3,300 shops in 30 Chinese cities, serving more than 10 million households. Qdama will use the CCH Tagetik platform's award-winning, intuitive interface, built-in financial intelligence and automated workflows to empower its finance team to:

Complete everyday financial processes, faster, so they can focus on strategic goals

Address major financial regulations and simplify compliance processes

Improve productivity and reduce financial close cycle time

Make faster and better-informed financial decisions

Bill Wang, CFO of Qdama, said:

"CCH Tagetik is a powerful strategic and financial intelligence platform that will help drive Qdama's continued growth by accelerating the development of a comprehensive budget management system, standardizing our accounting operations, enhancing business predictability and profitability analyses, and improving our business decision making."

Qdama has selected HFGR, a Beijing-based consulting firm specializing in performance management and business intelligence solutions, as the implementation partner for this project.

Michael Chung, Greater China Managing Director, CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer, said:

"The predictive intelligence and open architecture features of CCH Tagetik will help Qdama to accelerate its continued expansion throughout China by driving the digital transformation of its finance operations."

