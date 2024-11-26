QDX Co-Founder Giuseppe Barca Awarded Prestigious Gordon Bell Prize, Pioneering Advancements in Drug Discovery Technology

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDX proudly announces that the team led by its co-founder, Associate Professor Giuseppe Barca, has been honoured with the 2024 ACM Gordon Bell Prize, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of high-performance computing." This accolade recognizes their groundbreaking work in quantum chemistry simulations, which is set to revolutionize QDX's drug discovery technology.

The award-winning project, titled "Breaking the Million-Electron and 1 EFLOP/s Barriers: Biomolecular-Scale Ab Initio Molecular Dynamics Using MP2 Potentials," was a collaborative effort involving researchers from the Barca group at the University of Melbourne, the Australian National University, and QDX; along with researchers from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Utilizing the Frontier supercomputer, the team achieved quantum-accurate simulations of biological systems at an unprecedented scale, marking a significant milestone in computational chemistry.

A/Prof Barca's leadership in this project directly enhances QDX's capabilities in drug discovery. The advanced simulation techniques developed allow for highly precise predictions of molecular behaviour, enabling the design of new therapeutics with greater accuracy and efficiency.

"Receiving the Gordon Bell Prize is a tremendous honour," said A/Prof Barca. "This achievement underscores the potential of high-performance computing in transforming drug discovery processes. At QDX, we are committed to leveraging these advancements to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

Loong Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of QDX, added, "Giuseppe's recognition with the Gordon Bell Prize is a testament to the innovative spirit at QDX. His work exemplifies our mission to integrate cutting-edge computational techniques into drug discovery, paving the way for more effective treatments. We are excited to see how these advancements will continue to drive our efforts in developing solutions for complex diseases."

QDX has already integrated these cutting-edge simulation methods into its platform, collaborating with pharmaceutical companies and tech startups across Australia, Singapore, and the United States. QDX is building on the innovative breakthroughs pioneered by A/Prof Barca and his team, which made this exascale accomplishment possible, to further strengthen and optimize its computational drug discovery pipeline. This includes the development of the world's first in-silico simulation technology capable of leveraging exascale computing for the high-precision design of therapeutics.

For more information about QDX and its innovative drug discovery technology, please visit www.qdx.co.

About QDX

QDX is a drug discovery company specializing in high-performance quantum simulations to accelerate the design of new therapeutics. Founded by experts in life science, computational chemistry, and high-performance computing, QDX collaborates with global partners to develop innovative solutions for complex diseases, aiming to transform the landscape of drug discovery.

About the ACM and the Gordon Bell Prize

The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world's leading computing society, dedicated to advancing knowledge and innovation in the field. The ACM Gordon Bell Prize is awarded annually to recognize outstanding achievement in high-performance computing. It is named in honour of Gordon Bell, a pioneer in the field of computer architecture and parallel computing.

SOURCE QDX