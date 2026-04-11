Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub Debuts at GITEX AI ASIA

EHub brought three pioneering technology companies to GITEX AI ASIA to present China's latest advances in intelligent manufacturing, industrial intelligence, and low-carbon technologies. Their participation reflects a broader push toward expansion into Southeast Asian and international markets. As one of Asia's premier AI and technology gatherings with global influence, GITEX AI ASIA focuses on building trust and scaling innovation, bringing together top-tier resources across cutting-edge technology and investment. It functions as a key connector between Asian and global innovation ecosystems, and as a central platform for technology companies and institutions to grow their international presence.

By participating in the exhibition, EHub enhanced its global visibility and showcased the achievements of Shenzhen–Hong Kong collaborative innovation and Qianhai's technology ecosystem. The event brought together high-quality industry resources, capital partners, and technology collaborators from Southeast Asia and around the world, providing EHub with a direct and highly efficient platform to facilitate cross-border innovation and support Qianhai-based companies in expanding internationally. This setting enabled closer alignment with priorities including overseas market entry, technology partnerships, and investment opportunities. Singapore, recognized as a leading innovation hub in Southeast Asia and a global gateway, offers a well-established startup ecosystem, robust financial infrastructure, world-class academic resources, and an open, internationally oriented policy framework. These attributes position Singapore as a strategic entry point into the Southeast Asian innovation ecosystem and a springboard for accessing ASEAN and global markets. Building on Singapore's geographic and ecosystem advantages, EHub aims to accelerate connections across the region and deepen cooperation between Qianhai and Singapore in areas such as startup incubation, technology commercialization, talent development, and industrial deployment. These efforts are intended to enable Qianhai-based businesses to enter regional markets more efficiently while driving global expansion and cross-border collaboration.

The participating companies span key sectors including construction robotics, machine hearing, and advanced energy-saving materials, demonstrating the strength of Qianhai's innovation ecosystem in integrating deep-tech capabilities into real-world applications.

Castor Construction Robotics Ltd., a rising company in the field of smart construction, focuses on introducing automation into high-intensity and repetitive construction processes. Its proprietary fully automated rebar-tying robots and intelligent construction solutions have already achieved commercial deployment across Hong Kong SAR, mainland China, and the Middle East, providing an efficient and scalable pathway for modernizing traditional construction practices.

Synovate Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. specializes in machine hearing technologies, employing high-precision detection and advanced data analytics to deliver comprehensive lifecycle quality and health management solutions for complex electromechanical systems. Its offerings are widely used in automotive, energy, and aerospace sectors, demonstrating the international competitiveness of China's industrial intelligence technologies.

i2Cool Ltd. showcased an innovative cooling material that operates without electricity. Based on a proprietary nanomaterial system, the product significantly reduces surface temperatures and can be applied across buildings, industrial settings, and everyday environments, offering a practical solution for energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

All three companies view their participation as a key opportunity to expand internationally, with a focus on Singapore and the Southeast Asian market. They are actively exploring local partnerships, industrial cooperation, and investment opportunities. By engaging in the premier global technology exhibition, they aim to strengthen their international presence and lay the groundwork for regional market entry. Their participation reflects the broader momentum of Qianhai's technology companies in going global and highlights the active role of Chinese innovation in the ongoing wave of technological and industrial transformation. EHub will continue to build international collaboration platforms, supporting top-tier companies in connecting with and integrating into the global innovation ecosystem.

About EHub

Jointly initiated by the Qianhai Authority, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, and the Shenzhen Youth Federation, the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub ("EHub") is an internationally oriented innovation and entrepreneurship platform that officially launched operations on 7 December 2014.

EHub focuses on strategic sectors including artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence, life and health technologies, cultural and sports tech, and fintech, it was named the only national cross-border demonstration zone for youth innovation and entrepreneurship, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area youth innovation and entrepreneurship bases.

Ehub launched the "1510" development model in August 2024. This model fosters a cross-border ecosystem through subsidized workspace, dedicated funds, and comprehensive services, empowering startups and young talent from both Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

As of March 2026, we are home to 417 enterprises, 91 are recognized national high-tech enterprises, and collectively, our park companies have raised over RMB 8.4 billion in funding to date.

SOURCE EHub