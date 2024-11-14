Qiddiya's IRL Gaming tour stops at G-Star in Busan, South Korea with an immersive FPS gaming experience introducing the lore unearthing OUTPOST OMEGA™, one of the IRL Gaming zones in the world's first city built for play

BUSAN, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Unearthing Qiddiya" the global IRL Gaming tour continues. This time with a stop in Busan, South Korea at G-Star where over 250,000 gamers, 1,000 exhibitors and publishers from 40+ countries will gather at the largest gaming convention in Korea, marking its 20th anniversary this year.

With Korea serving as the birthplace of esports, Qiddiya Gaming is unearthing the first peeks into the lore and gameplay of OUTPOST OMEGA™. This space-narrative, IRL FPS (first-person shooter) is a game of survival with one mission: outlast your opponents. Eliminate deadly mutant Predaplants™ that have overtaken the research station in orbit.

Playtest the game against your favorite Esports pros, K-Pop stars, creators and celebrities including: IVE's Jang Wonyoung, members from QWER (Chodan), THE BOYZ (Younghoon, Q), ZEROBASEONE (Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Park Gun Wook), ICHILLIN'; plus Gen.G PUBG, KimBlue, Bonox2, BigHead, 972, Rezina, Friendshiping, Kim Deonmo, and Olympian pistol silver medalist, Kim Yeji.

Experience the lore with original music remixed by local Korean DJ Justin Oh, streaming on Spotify. Earn daily rewards including a signed poster by key artist Hugh Fleming, Outpost Omega gear, ASUS gaming peripherals, and a chance at the first relic in the game, an original Predaplant™ statue.

Follow @qiddiyagaming on Instagram and X for more on OUTPOST OMEGA™ and IRL Gaming.

OUTPOST OMEGA™ powered by Qiddiya Gaming is open daily 10am - 6pm, November 14th - Sunday, November 17th at BEXCO │Busan Exhibition Center 2, Hall 4. 30 APEC-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea.

The Lore of OUTPOST OMEGA™

Outpost Omega is a research station on a mysterious planet. For decades, scientists on the station have been experimenting with creatures and plants from the local habitat but suddenly, two disasters occur at once.

The wormhole collapses, leaving the station residents trapped in another galaxy. At the same time, the experiments go horrifically wrong and the plants and creatures mutate, turning their newly-acquired, terrifying and lethal power on the humans.

The only chance of salvation is a transport ship: 'Hurley'. It's docked at Shackleton Station, which is in orbit. The crew and residents of Outpost Omega must battle the mutant plants and creatures, whilst attempting to collect a vital asset as part of their desperate bid to make it out alive.

Activation highlights:

Playtest an IRL FPS based on the lore of OUTPOST OMEGA ™

based on the lore of Outlast your opponents and be rewarded with ASUS peripherals, official gear, and the ultimate reward: a Limited Edition Predaplant ™ statue

Drop into the Instagram (VFX) Lens to experience a demo of the game

to experience a demo of the game Collect Vinyl and Stream the Music of OUTPOST OMEGA ™ remix by Justin Oh on Spotify

remix by on Spotify Watch your favorite Korean celebrities and Esports pros play

Visit the Qiddiya Gaming Discord for riddles, custom emojis, and daily rewards including an autographed poster by Hugh Fleming , pins, and more!

by , pins, and more! Follow @qiddiyagaming, snap a photo and tag #qiddiyagaming #PlayLife to win

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya's inaugural project; a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before.

Upon completion, Qiddiya City will offer a high quality of life to residents and visitors with a wide range of attractions and experiences, including a global center for gaming and esports, a multi-use stadium, golf courses, a motorsports area with racetrack, a water theme park and a Six Flags theme park.

With Qiddiya's "Power of Play" philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events. Sustainability and well-being have also been woven into its urban plan, with residential, retail, and office spaces blended with extensive green zones, cultural centers, and top-tier healthcare and education facilities. https://qiddiya.com/qiddiya-city

About Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District

Launched in December 2023, the Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District is a world first in-real-life (IRL) Gaming and Esports District, attracting gamers from across the globe and cementing Saudi Arabia as the industry's rapidly-growing global epicenter. Located prominently within Qiddiya City, the Gaming & Esports District will be home to multiple dedicated esports venues — one of which will be among the top three largest in the world — plus next-gen facilities that will host up to 25 top-tier esports clubs at once, each with dedicated facilities like scrim rooms and strategy theater –– and the regional headquarters of leading video game companies. The vibrant space covers more than 500,000 square meters of gaming space and aims to attract 10 million visits annually, with 100,000 square meters set aside for retail, dining and entertainment venues.

Qiddiya Gaming's recent high-profile announcements include: Esports World Cup Founding Partner and future home to the annual event featuring a 60M dollar prize pool, a five-year strategic partnership with ESL FaceIt Group tapping into Counter-Strike, DOTA, and Fortnite gaming communities, sponsorship of Moonton MPL Leagues, featuring the world's fastest growing mobile game, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, presenting partner of the Esports Awards and New Global Sport Conference. In addition, Qiddiya Gaming is on tour rolling out "IRL GAMING" at events across the globe including: Gamescom, EVO, Tokyo Game Show, G-Star and more. https://qiddiya.com/qiddiya-city/gaming

