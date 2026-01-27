Qilu Evening News•Qilu Yidian: Ramble Shandong | Time in Cultural Relics EP1: The Red Pottery Zoomorphic Pot

JINAN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Pottery Red Color Zoomorphic Pot of the Dawenkou Culture meets the Zebu-shaped Pottery Vessel from the Indus Valley, when Western Zhou bronze ware encounters the Roman tripod, a dialogue of civilizations across time and space begins to unfold.

"Time in Cultural Relics" has recently launched a new journey to the Shandong Museum. Join the series to unlock the stories of these silent witnesses to history and trace the shared memories of humanity.

EP1: The Red Pottery Zoomorphic Pot Speed Speed

SOURCE Qilu Evening News·Qilu Yidian