QIMA Expands Consumer Products Testing Capabilities with New Facility in India

The State-of-the-Art Lab Offers Flexibility for Textiles, Toys and Chemicals Industries

TIRUPUR, India, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a leader in testing, inspection, certification and compliance solutions, has opened the doors of its latest product testing facility in Tirupur, India. This strategic expansion reinforces QIMA's commitment to serve the evolving needs of its global manufacturing partners, brands and retailers, enhancing its presence in key sourcing countries.

Located in the city of Tirupur, one of the most recognized sourcing hubs in Southeast Asia, the new laboratory is positioned to serve brands and suppliers in the textile and toys industries. The new lab is ISO 17025 accredited and has obtained CPSC approval for toys, which provides a tremendous resource for brands in the United States looking to source from India.

As global supply chains continue to diversify geographically, the addition of the Tirupur lab complements QIMA's global labs network, with established presence in Asia (China, Hong Kong SAR, Bangladesh, Vietnam), Europe (Germany) and Americas (U.S., Mexico).

"The expansion of QIMA's India presence underscores our understanding and commitment to meeting and exceeding the quality expectations of the world's largest manufacturers and their consumers," says Sebastien Breteau, CEO of QIMA. "We recognize the impact of India on the supply chain and the country's ambition to realize its full manufacturing potential. The new QIMA lab is ready to support our clients with complete quality and compliance solutions in the region."

"The Tirupur lab will significantly improve efficiency and workflow for our global testing practice", Lab Manager Baalaji KC, states, "The textile industry relies on a well-connected lab network, and our new QIMA facility in India is a key addition. It enables both local and global suppliers who produce for various brands around the world, to have in-country support throughout the entire process, with fast turnaround and optimized pricing."

The lab is currently in operation and testing textile products according to product safety regulations including REACH, CPSIA and 16 CFR. The location of the lab is in close proximity to major manufacturing sites and buying offices, facilitating quick response, developing an even greater strategic advantage for QIMA and its partners.

About QIMA

QIMA is more than a testing, inspection, certification, and compliance company; QIMA is on a mission to offer clients smart solutions to make products consumers can trust. With a global reach spanning 100+ countries, QIMA serves the consumer products, food and life sciences industries, supporting more than 30,000 brands, retailers, manufacturers and food growers. The company combines on-the-ground expertise with digital solutions to bring accuracy and visibility for quality, safety and compliance data. What sets QIMA apart is its unique culture: 5,000 employees live and make decisions every day by the QIMA Values. With client passion, integrity, and a commitment to making things simple, QIMA continues to disrupt the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry.

