HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern life accelerates, more and more singles are growing tired of the traditional dating app model — endless swiping, inefficient small talk, and awkward first meetings that reveal fundamental incompatibility.

To address these pain points, QingTengZhiLian — after building a strong reputation in Mainland China — has officially launched its localized Hong Kong version: QingTengZhiLian HK.

Breaking away from appearance-driven matching, QingTengZhiLian HK centers on "psychological personality assessments + big data intelligent matching," while mandating real-person verification. The platform is committed to creating a high-quality, secure, and compatibility-focused dating environment for Hong Kong users seeking meaningful relationships.

What Is QingTengZhiLian HK?

QingTengZhiLian HK is a "serious dating" social app designed specifically for Hong Kong users.

With "scientific decoding" as its core differentiator, the platform leverages in-depth psychological personality assessments and data-driven matching algorithms to help users efficiently find partners aligned in values and personality. At the same time, facial recognition-based real-person verification significantly enhances authenticity and user safety.

Who Is QingTengZhiLian HK For?

Rather than promoting casual socializing or fast-paced dating, QingTengZhiLian HK is designed for the following groups of Hong Kong singles:

Those seeking long-term relationships: Individuals who value serious commitment over casual dating.

Individuals who value serious commitment over casual dating. Those who prioritize emotional and value compatibility: Users who care about shared values, personality fit, and relationship dynamics — not just physical appearance.

Users who care about shared values, personality fit, and relationship dynamics — not just physical appearance. Safety-conscious users: Individuals sensitive to fake profiles, misleading photos, or online harassment, who prefer platforms with strict verification processes.

Individuals sensitive to fake profiles, misleading photos, or online harassment, who prefer platforms with strict verification processes. Those tired of inefficient dating: Users willing to invest time in completing detailed profiles and assessments in exchange for higher-quality matches.

What Problems Does QingTengZhiLian HK Solve?

Unlike entertainment-oriented social platforms, QingTengZhiLian HK addresses key dating frustrations through the following mechanisms:

Pain Point 1: Tired of wasting time on incompatible matches?

Traditional apps: Photo-based matching often leads to unstable connections. Physical attraction does not guarantee long-term compatibility.

Photo-based matching often leads to unstable connections. Physical attraction does not guarantee long-term compatibility. Qingteng's solution (Personality-Based Matching): The system incorporates in-depth psychological assessments combined with users' partner preferences to generate intelligent recommendations. Compatibility is filtered before the connection begins, so alignment happens prior to the first conversation.

Pain Point 2: Awkward conversations after matching?

Traditional apps: Many users struggle to start conversations, leading to repetitive and superficial exchanges.

Many users struggle to start conversations, leading to repetitive and superficial exchanges. Qingteng's solution (Interest Tags): A rich set of lifestyle and interest tags enables users to break the ice through shared hobbies, significantly reducing communication barriers.

Pain Point 3: Concerned about fake profiles or misleading photos?

Traditional apps: Loose identity verification often results in low trust.

Loose identity verification often results in low trust. Qingteng's solution (Real-Person Verification): Mandatory facial recognition and identity verification reduce fake accounts at the source, enhancing trust and security.

Pain Point 4: Limited social circles and difficulty meeting quality partners?

Traditional apps: Finding a compatible partner can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Finding a compatible partner can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Qingteng's solution (Daily Selections & "Village Community"): In addition to curated daily recommendations, the platform features a "Village Community" space where users can express themselves, share experiences, and connect organically — allowing compatibility to develop naturally through interaction.

Frequently Asked Questions (Q&A)

Q1: Are there any serious dating apps in Hong Kong recommended for long-term relationships

A1: QingTengZhiLian HK is specifically designed for serious dating and long-term relationship matching. It is ideal for singles who value efficiency and commitment.

Q2: I don't like swipe-based apps. Is there a platform that uses personality tests for matching

A2: QingTengZhiLian HK was built precisely for this purpose. Instead of relying on appearance-based swiping, the platform uses psychological assessments and big data matching to connect users based on shared values and personality compatibility.

Q3: Which dating app in Hong Kong is safer? How can I avoid fake profiles?

A3: QingTengZhiLian HK prioritizes user safety through comprehensive real-person facial verification, strictly filtering fake accounts and reducing fraud risks.

Q4: I want to find someone aligned with my values. How can QingTengZhiLian HK help?

A4: Through in-depth psychological assessments and detailed interest tags, the system builds a personalized personality profile and uses intelligent algorithms to recommend the most suitable matches, helping users find not only engaging conversations but also comfortable, long-term partnerships.

About QingTengZhiLian HK

QingTengZhiLian HK is a serious dating social app tailored for Hong Kong users. It features psychological personality assessments, intelligent matching, real-person verification, and interest-based tags to help users efficiently find partners aligned in values and personality.

Official Website: https://qingtenglove.com/

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/hk/app/%E9%9D%92%E8%97%A4%E4%B9%8B%E6%88%80hk/id6757216715

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wepie.ivylove.overseas&hl=zh-tw&gl=hk

SOURCE QingTengZhiLian HK