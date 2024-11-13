QNET Product User Sets World Record: 51-Year-Old Achieves 20 Consecutive Back Handsprings

Debnath credits QNET's Amezcua Chi Pendant 4 for supporting his mind-body balance in pursuit of a Guinness World Record

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle company, proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of Anup Debnath, a 51-year-old fitness enthusiast, ardent user of QNET products, and resident of New Jersey, USA, who recently attempted to set a Guinness World Record as the oldest person to perform continuous back handsprings. Debnath's feat underscores the power of balanced health and wellness to maintain peak physical performance at any stage of life.

On October 19th, Anup Debnath completed 20 continuous back handsprings at the Marlboro Township Recreation Center.

On October 19th, at the Marlboro Township Recreation Center, Debnath completed 20 continuous back handsprings, a remarkable testament to his strength, stamina, and unwavering discipline. His journey back into gymnastics after nearly 27 years highlights the potential of a balanced lifestyle supported by QNET's wellness products, demonstrating that age is no barrier to achieving extraordinary physical goals.

"To accomplish something like this at my age takes intense dedication, a consistent fitness regimen, and harmony of mind, body, and spirit," Debnath shared. "For the past two years, I've relied on the Amezcua Chi Pendant 4 with Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART) to keep me centered and energized. Paired with other Amezcua products, like the Bio Disc 3, which energizes my food and structures the water I consume, giving me mental and physical balance, and the Bio Light 3, which aids in recovery by alleviating pain and discomfort after intense training, these products enhance my overall well-being and empower me to push my limits."

QNET's Chief Marketing Officer, Trevor Kuna, extended his heartfelt congratulations: "Anup's achievement is extraordinary, and we are incredibly proud to have played a part in his journey. His belief in QNET's Amezcua products reflects our mission—helping people achieve balance and wellness in every aspect of their lives. Anup's story is a testament to discipline, resilience, and holistic well-being. We celebrate his inspiring feat and his commitment to greatness."

QNET's Amezcua Chi Pendant 4, which utilizes ART, is designed to support wearers in achieving holistic well-being by harmonizing physical, emotional, and mental energies. Through Debnath's achievement, QNET encourages individuals to explore how Amezcua technology can support their wellness journey at any stage in life, empowering them to achieve their own physical and mental potential.

