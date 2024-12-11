QNET Stands in Solidarity with Cambodia and the World for a Mine-Free Future

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, a global leader in direct selling and lifestyle products, proudly sponsored the recently concluded 'March for a Mine-Free World' in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This impactful event, hosted in collaboration with the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), showcased Cambodia's unwavering commitment to becoming mine-free by 2025.

March for a Mine-Free World

The march brought together around 3,000 participants, including landmine survivors, deminers, and global stakeholders, to raise awareness and drive action on landmine clearance in Cambodia. Decades of conflict have left an estimated 4 to 6 million landmines scattered across the country, posing ongoing threats to communities. However, Cambodia's efforts have already made a significant impact, reducing annual landmine casualties from over 4,300 in 1996 to fewer than 100 in recent years.

Pushpalatha Balan, Chief of Regional Operations at QNET, shared her thoughts on this meaningful collaboration: "Landmines represent a stark challenge to Cambodia's sustainable growth and peace-building journey. At QNET, we are honored to stand alongside the Cambodian government and local communities in advocating for a safer future. Supporting the 'March for a Mine-Free World' is part of our enduring commitment to creating resilient and thriving societies."

QNET's involvement in Cambodia extends beyond this event, reflecting a deeper commitment to the region. Since 2005, QNET has supported several initiatives in Cambodia aimed at empowering communities and fostering sustainability. Starting with the Cambodian Red Cross, QNET has since worked with various local NGOs for education and skill development programs, as well as the promotion of health and wellness through its innovative product range.

Balan added: "Cambodia holds a special place in QNET's global efforts to drive meaningful impact. From funding life-saving surgeries for children with critical congenital birth defects through our work with the Child's Dream Foundation, to supporting grassroots education initiatives and promoting sustainable health solutions through programs like 'Water and Health,' we remain dedicated to uplifting communities through action, advocacy, and empowerment."

The 'March for a Mine-Free World' represents a critical milestone in Cambodia's journey toward achieving its 2025 goal of mine clearance, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between governments, organizations, and individuals.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net

SOURCE QNET